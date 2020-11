India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) might return to pre-COVID levels by Q1 of FY22. This is the time when the central bank should begin to think about taking back some of the extraordinary support that they are providing to the economy. The GDP may contract by 5.7 percent in 2020 and rebound to 9.8 percent in 2021.

RBI may look to unwind some monetary stimulus. There is no need for additional accommodation in monetary policy. The pullback should be done by RBI now.

Chetan Ahya, MD, Morgan Stanley

There has been a sharp improvement in Q2 data. That kind of positivity that is coming from corporate results is going to make our Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) number now at minus 7.5 percent rather than minus 9.1 percent that we are projecting earlier. We were expecting the pick-up to happen in Q3. Now since large part of the pick-up has already happened in Q2 – in the high-frequency indicators we are now at almost 95 percent of pre-COVID – pace or the momentum in the pick-up for the next couple of quarters might not be as strong as we have seen in Q2. We have sort of built that into our projections when we are saying that we have 20-40 basis points (bps) upside to our GDP growth estimates for the full year.

Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist, Citi

We will grow in the jewellery business in Q3. Watches and eyewear business catching up, gold coin sales are returning to normalcy.

S Subramaniam, CFO, Titan

The underperformance of midcaps and small caps will correct itself in the next 12 months, so we should position ourselves more there.

To a large extent, most of the negativity is behind us. We should continue to build on the equity end of the asset allocation. The rally is more into the largecaps given the liquidity that comes through.

S Krishna Kumar, Chief Investment Officer for Equity, Sundaram Mutual Fund

Demand has improved over the past three to four months, but is yet to get back to pre-COVID levels. It is at 80 percent of pre-COVID levels. It is far better than what we expected 3-4 months back. In another 3-4 months, we expect demand to be close to 100 percent in Q1 of FY22.

Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, Can Fin Homes

Nestle India looks set to deliver the 11th straight quarter of double-digit growth. We have had a good quarter at 10.2 percent growth. This will be the 11th straight quarter of double-digit growth.

Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestle India

There are still opportunities in this market. If you look at the broader market today, at a sector-specific level, we see an opportunity in financials, which is why in October for a couple of times we raised our active overweight on financials.

Surendra Goyal, Head of Research, Citi India

The top-quality banks are at the peak of their valuations. However, top PSU banks are not at peak valuations. One of the key feedbacks that I am seeing after the second-quarter results are the fact that the September collections have held up in October and things are holding up in November as well. So you are getting a sustainable servicing of EMIs that borrowers have and that is fairly positive news coming through from banks.

Adarsh Parasrampuria, Investment Analyst for Financial Services, CLSA

We will continue to maintain a constructive view on the IT sector. Some flight to quality will follow from a near term perspective, but broadly the constructive stance on the sector remains.

Also, recommend retail shareholders to participate in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro buyback.