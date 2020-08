Here's what key voices from the world of business and markets told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday (August 26).

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto: Reducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on two-wheelers will be great for the industry and that the government needed to give incentives to consumers at a time when jobs have been cut and affordability is low. Two-wheelers would be cheaper by Rs 8,000-10,000 if the GST rate was lowered to 18 percent.

Reduction of export incentives has come as a shocker for the industry, with Bajaj Auto itself having lost Rs 300 crore due to the ceiling on export incentives. The government should focus export incentives on companies that have the scale to become global players.

Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director of TVS Motor: We welcome finance minister's clarification on two-wheelers being an essential good . Many of our customers from rural pockets of India will be benefited from the GST cut. It will also provide a spur in demand which we need at this point.

The auto industry has been declining since the last two years, and the current unavailability of public transport makes it even more important for people to own vehicles. The GST change should make it affordable for customers. This will also create a whole new supply chain with dealers and suppliers, thus reviving businesses.

Krishnakumar Natarajan, co-founder of Mindtree: We are not in a hurry to (fully) exit. As long as there is good potential for value to increase, we will be there. If there are other attractive opportunities that come up in the market, we would look at them.

There is no time frame for us to exit completely. We will do an objective assessment based on opportunities and choose to exit at an appropriate time.

As founders, we are no longer on the board of the company nor involved with the day to day activities, which is why we requested the company and the stock exchange to declassify us. For that we collectively needed to come down below 10 percent.

Ameera Shah, managing director, Metropolis: The whole industry will transform quite. We have seen some structural changes in the industry where the large players will get stronger. Unorganised players will struggle a little bit because consumers’ mindset and behaviour is changing given the new normal everyone has to get accustomed with.

There will be some consolidation in the healthcare industry. Hence, we are continuing to build our digital capabilities to provide more enhancements not only for the patients but also for the doctors.

Rahul Chadha, chief investment officer, Mirrae Asset Global Investments: We remain constructive on markets given the significant up move from March lows. Markets are looking beyond the virus now and India is looking much stabilized now. We have been positioned for a cyclical recovery. The positive here is that the government is also coming through with the fiscal impulse.

Indian economy is in early stages of recovery because historically, the last 4-5 recoveries over 25-30 years saw 70 percent of money-making happening through valuation re-rating.

Chetan Seth of Nomura: The sharp recovery in demand from low base is all pent-up demand. From here on, the recovery is going to be slow. It is quite possible that the spike in inflation is temporary and will eventually decline across the board. So I would expect that in the next few months or quarters, inflation should be on a downtrend.