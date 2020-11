In India, the demand has been strong both in the rural and the urban economy across sectors, automotive sector being the more recent revival. But we are seeing activity in construction and rural markets as positive. The steel prices will be higher by Rs 5,000 per tonne quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). In terms of Europe, we expect to be in the green. We expect Q3 to be in the green as far EBITDA is concerned. UK business needs support of the UK government to sustain operations.

TV Narendran, MD & CEO, Tata Steel

The tilt towards emerging markets has been very much in favour of Asia and India is among those benefiting and it has ways to go. India has historically got significant support from its expatriate population. So the portfolio capital flows are also picking up on that.

Cameron Brandt, Director of Research, EPFR Global

I don’t like the aviation space at all. For the current year the aviation industry will face a loss of anywhere between Rs 20,000 crore and Rs 30,000 crore. There are so many options in the market that I would rather stay away from this space currently. For the first time I am getting bullish on the entire PSU basket. It looks like the government is serious on the divestment process. We have seen that for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). PSU basket could be a big beneficiary and it is highly underinvested sector. We are still positive on telecom, we think eventually the ARPUs will go up. This is the sector to be invested in.

Sridhar Sivaram, Investment Director at Enam Holdings

When you look at the best quality stocks in the broader market, there will be the continuation of market share gains coming through for next three-nine months. We have doubled down on Bajaj Finance when it had gone below Rs 2,000 a share, that was close to the bottom but that was the lucky part. We remain very convinced even today after having seen the stock price recover.

Rakshit Ranjan, Portfolio Manager at Marcellus Investment Managers

The many years that I have been now associated with the tractor business, which is almost 8 years, I have not seen a year of demand of this kind. And it has manifested not just in demand, but also in very good cash flows. The cash flows in the farm business are not as seamless as in the auto business. However, for the first time ever, the farm equipment sector had a negative working capital cycle.

The demand has been robust driven by the rural story. Fortunately for us 50 percent of our auto business is rural based and Scorpio, Bolero, and Pickups, all three which are our strong products have a high rural bias. We saw momentum on these three products pickup as soon as networks opened in May. So the demand has been very robust all through clearly driven by the rural story.

Rajesh Jejurikar, ED-Auto & Farm Sectors of Mahindra & Mahindra

We have been very pleasantly surprised with the (real estate sector) data. I didn’t expect the data to be so positive. Maharashtra has done well. Delhi has surpassed the pre-COVID levels of registration, Karnataka is almost at the pre-COVID level, Noida is 80 percent of the pre-COVID level and Tamil Nadu in September has surprised us with the highest number of bookings ever that we have seen. The sentiment is a lot more positive. Overall number on the sale side are still 50 percent of the pre-COVID level. Market is still down but for select developers it is up.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants

There has been a latent end-user demand which is coming up. We have seen an uptick from Q2 to Q3 at almost 40 percent. Primarily it is in the low-segment and the mid-segment housing is where the uptick is the maximum.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, CBRE South Asia

We have spoken about three real broad categories in fundraising. Rs 2,300 crore preferential allotment to one of the unitholders of the existing target asset. We are looking at a Rs 3,700 crore institutional placement, approximately $500 million. The balance we will refinance Rs 3,600 crore existing debt that is there in the assets. From a qualitative sense, this is an absolutely great asset. The committed occupancy is over 98 percent.

Mike Holland, CEO, Embassy Office Parks REIT

We are seeing demand pick up across the board. We are looking at sales in excess of Rs 750 crore in Q3 and Q4 and expect sales to be more than Rs 1,000 crore after second half of FY21.

Ashok Tyagi, Whole Time Director, DLF

Liquidity position of Lakshmi Vilas Bank is very comfortable, liquidity is not the issue. Clix is a non-banking phenomenon, it works on a different set of rules and a bank has to be governed by the banking regulations and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requirements. There were substantial differences on the two sides that could not be bridged. Also, the loan book of Clix had issues with large number of unsecured creditors and the quality of collateral and legal requirements, etc., would not be banking compliant.

Shakti Sinha, Director at Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Disappointed that we didn’t get the deal despite bringing Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) a good offer. Certainly DBS Bank has deep pockets, brings in a lot more equity. They are a great bank. Therefore, I can imagine why RBI feels the amount of equity they can bring in is much larger than what we would have wanted to bring in. We would look at other candidates for acquisition.

Pramod Bhasin, Founder & Chairman of Clix Capital

Escorts is planning to increase its annual tractor production capacity as demand has been quite strong. It will take a year for the capacity to rise. Kubota joint venture has earmarked a capacity of 30,000 tractors for Escorts, which should come into production around June next year. The idea is to take the capacity to 2 lakh units per annum. We expect second half revenue growth to be much stronger than that in the first half of the year.

Bharat Madan, Group CFO, Escorts

FMCG a very strong business for us. It’s called as Raymond Consumer Care. I think that is a future business for us. We looked at the pandemic as an opportunity to reset ourselves and costs and I am confident that we have brought down costs substantially. Auto and engineering business is running at higher than pre-COVID levels and indications are that lifestyle business is at 70-80 percent pre-COVID levels.

Gautam Singhania, CMD, Raymond

Our current debt is around Rs 740 crore. We are confident we can bring it down to Rs 550 crore. This is a conservative figure, but depending on the market, if situation goes in our favour, we can pay more to the banks. We would be repaying from our current cash flows. Whatever EBITDA we are generating from the operations, will be going back to the banks.

Abhishek Agrawal, ED of Godawari Power & Ispat

We will be able to pay most of our debt obligations in Q3. Footfalls have reached 55 percent versus last year's levels and consumption is around 104 percent compared to last year. Footfalls are improving by 25-30 percent every month. We expect to close FY21 with revenues around 50 percent of last year’s levels.

Shishir Shrivastava, MD, Phoenix Mills

We lost a lot of sales because of shortage of stocks across categories whether it is phones or tablets or home appliances of any nature especially at the premium end of the market. Else we would have seen closer to 35 percent growth.

Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Croma

It is not demand that is holding us back, it is probably supply. Having said that, November we should not have any supply shortages. November should see even stronger growth. Our target is to make up for full year of last year and then deliver higher growth. Ten months of this year, we do expect to cross last year’s numbers. Online sales continue to grow, it is going ahead 50 percent for us.

Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals

In the near term there might be certain amount of slowdown in the rally because we are nearing at the end of the year. The FII participation has been strong but can start slowing a bit. However, looking from medium-term standpoint, the rally is still intact. The outperformance of banks, metals, real estate, cement and construction will continue.

Dhananjay Sinha, Director & Head-Institutional Research, Systematix Group

We are seeing the return to normal possibly in the last quarter of this year. As of now oncology footfalls have improved. We also hope that the government of India, some restrictions are released on the international patients for healthcare. Once the transportation improves that will also improve. New centres are doing well and nearing breakeven. The Nagpur centre is already reporting above break-even levels. However, Kolkata Centre is yet to get there. With all this happening, we see a significant improvement in the last quarter. The first quarter of next year, we will be back to normal.

BS Ajaikumar, Chairman & CEO of HealthCare Global

Non-basmati exports are booming. I think in future coming days non-basmati will go in a very good spirit from India. China is looking to buy half million tonne non-basmati at $320-325 which is an all-time low price. I believe that only India can offer those prices. Thailand and Vietnam for the same quality are offering at $400. So India is the only option they have.

Anoop Gupta, Joint MD of KRBL

The company has approximately Rs 200 crore of cash on books. Cash on books will be used for growth and acquisitions. The business-to-consumer (B2C) brands were seeing some growth, but business-to-business (B2B) sales have been impacted due to COVID. The quarterly revenue run rate of Rs 120 crore was sustainable for the next two quarters, and that working capital cannot be tightened further.

Mukund Kabra, Whole-Time Director, Advanced Enzymes

There is an improvement in demand pick up on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. Overall there are all-round revival of the demand across segments. Everywhere we are seeing growth coming back in terms of overall demand conditions.Lubricant sector is an essential product, so as vehicles starts moving, commercial activities pick up, lubricants get consumed. So the revival is very swift and sharp.

Manish Gangwal, CFO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India