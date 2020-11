In India what we think is sectors like IT services or healthcare which have been a relative outperformer in this pandemic, there are structural stories in those sectors which can lead to better than consensus earnings today. We have a more bottom-up approach. We do like financials, healthcare and IT services as our top three overweight sectors in India.

Saion Mukherjee, MD and Head of India Equity Research, Nomura India

Earnings in India have surprised positively. Once things normalize, ultimately companies that are more relevant to their customers will standout much stronger than purely these catch up trades. So we would continue to advocate buying into our portfolio, businesses which continue to have gained market share during these times because that is the ultimate barometer of greater elements to the customers. Therefore, we are holding on to our positions in the non-financials as well. Even within financials, we have got reasonably large positions, especially in the larger banks.

Harish Krishnan, Executive VP and Senior Equities Fund Manager, Kotak AMC

Real estate is a sector which has been most attractive in the last 20 years and with reflation coming through, should benefit the sector. We have seen consolidation post-GST, demonetization etc. We continue to like IT as well. We would be underweight on consumer staples. We expect cyclicals, metals and materials stocks to do well as the Indian economy recovers.

Rahul Chadha, CIO of Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong

China has already FTAs with everyone else in RCEP except for India and Japan. It is not going to gain very much from the RCEP except for increasing its economic footprint in all these countries. I don’t think it would assume the proportions of the EU as it stands today because apart from trade barriers which have been removed, there is a lot of integration in other spheres including monitory union which is the ultimate.

Jayant Dasgupta, Former Ambassador of India to the WTO

There will be some structural change. Our estimates suggest that India in the RCEP would have a big boost in its service sector and to some degree in its advance manufacturers but it would have the industries would take a hit but not a large hit.

Michael G Plummer of the Johns Hopkins University

This is a trade agreement. It is only an incremental not very ambitious enlargement of what is the reality even otherwise. India already has a FTA with all 10 members of ASEAN, India has a very comprehensive FTA with Japan and South Korea and an agreement with Australia is in the works, so in that sense it is very incremental.

Ajit Ranade, Chief Economist, Aditya Birla Group

Market is now looking beyond COVID-19 with the Nifty having more legs to go. I am positive on IT and pharma sectors for the long term as benefits for them are not temporary. I am also looking actively at metal space now. Tata Steel, we believe, got the best combination of value and upside among the Indian steel names. We like high quality banks and NBFCs and we are positive on realty, travel and entertainment companies.

Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner, Geosphere Capital Management

Growth in the entry-level car segment is looking good. Passenger vehicle sales saw positive momentum during Diwali, but sales of two-wheeler sales, especially entry-level motorcycles are yet to see a pickup. Hyundai Venue, Creta are seeing good growth. I expect a double-digit decline in sales of two-wheelers. The mass motorcycle segment, 100cc, could see 20 percent growth decline, but there was good traction in 125cc and above segment. Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) have started rising month-on-month.

Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations

We are in discussions with oil marketing companies (OMCs) for an increase in trade margins. OMCs are asking to double up the trade margins. However, we have kept contingent liability every year as per the formula. CNG volumes will increase from current levels with the addition of new stations. In Q2, margins have improved due to decline in gas prices. Volumes will be around 2.5 mmscmd by the end of this year. We have reached 100 percent of pre-COVID volumes.

Deepak Sawant, Deputy MD, Mahanagar Gas

The hospital business is seeing steady ramp-up in occupancy. The performance in second half would be much better than the first half. Currently the elective surgeries are hovering around 75-80 percent of pre-COVID levels. 20 percent of the revenue came from COVID and 80 percent from non-COVID. All the COVID beds are near 100 percent occupied right now. The full business is still away from pre-COVID levels.

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare

4-5 percent of customers have not paid a single EMI under loan moratorium. The growth in assets for the first half of the year was 5 percent as the June quarter had been a washout. We expect better assets under management (AUM) growth in next 2 quarters. Q3 and Q4 will be better than the first half and I expect 8-9 percent growth for FY21. Competition from banks has impacted growth.

Yashpal Gupta, MD & CEO of Repco Home Finance

There are many sectors in which unlock trade may play out really well. It could be realty, housing finance, appliances and even the banks. I would not like to play the BPCL or the privatisation trade or any other oil companies at this point of time and I think there are better opportunities elsewhere than some of these businesses.

Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities

We have a positive view on Tata Steel. Our own target is Rs 565 at the moment. Our price target is based mainly on the performance improvement on organic front. Therefore, our price target doesn’t take any positive impact of this particular divestment coming through. Tata Steel is firing on both the fronts, India business as well as Europe business. Operationally both the businesses look pretty strong and add to it the flavour of possible divestment. Then you have a perfect recipe for a stock that can give you much higher returns.

Amit Dixit, Research Analyst, Edelweiss Institutional Equities

Overall, the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme 2.0 is a very positive scheme. It will certainly benefit at least 5-6 percent of the overall portfolio and it will also make sure that a lot of projects which would otherwise be going slow, waiting for collections to happen via customers, they will get an additional line of funding and get completed quickly and thereby be able to sell the houses fast.

Gagan Banga, VC & MD, Indiabulls Housing Finance

The demand has been robust, especially for AAA batteries. This has happened primarily because of dumping of Chinese batteries reducing as the government has made BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) mandatory therefore, strong demand for local products rather than products coming in from China. The margins in Q2 were inflated due to aggressive cost savings due to COVID-19. I expect the industry to see 5-7 percent volumes growth in the coming years.

Amritanshu Khaitan, MD of Eveready Industries

We have been BMW’s partner for electrification and autonomous. This is one of the new architectures. In Europe, there are 3 things which are happening. One is there are very significant compliance rules which the government is putting. Secondly, there is incentive given for electrification and for electric cars. Third, is all the major players want to make sure that they get a larger share of electric cars in Europe. So BMW being on top of it, the significance of this order is in that light

Kishor Patil, Co-founder, MD & CEO, KPIT Technologies

Maximum demand is from tier-II to tier-V, metros business is good but demand is sluggish. We are not opening company-operated or company-owned stores for the time being. However, we have opened franchise stores – from January till September, almost 50 franchise stores and we have touched a base of 200 franchise at the end of September. Our plans are intact - when the right time will come, we will start opening the stores again. Most of the landlords have reduced rentals, some have reduced up till November-December and some were very kind to reconsider rentals till March next year. Rentals are very low as compared to last year same period.

RK Gupta, Director Finance, Bata India

Most commodity prices have run up on the back of easy liquidity in the international markets and that has been one of the reasons for edible oil prices to gain up as well. However, the high edible oil prices has hit basic consumption. COVID has hit outdoor catering and marriage parties and celebration where consumption of edible oil is quite significant. All-time high prices have hit consumption directly at the lower level where people buy mostly on per Rs 50-100 and not on litre. This year it has not been so good Diwali. The market has been around 8-10 percent down in volumes. Our latest volumes of Diwali, last one month i.e. October 15 to November 15 indicates that the volume is down by 10 percent.

Angshu Mallick, Deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar

Around 11 percent of clients took complete loan moratorium from us. 10 percent of clients have not paid a single EMI post moratorium. The disbursals have picked up in Q3. The number is fairly higher than what we disbursed in the last quarter.

HP Singh, CMD of Satin Creditcare