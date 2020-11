I continue to believe that there is still more upside risk than downside risk in my view if we take a 12-month view because the global liquidity which has driven down the risk free rates globally and also in India, are here to stay. The economic recovery has been surprising positively and the biggest positive factor is that all the recovery has happened without any government support as such. It is private sector driven and therefore more sustainable. So I would still continue to take a positive view on the market.

Almost 80 percent of the companies that we cover have seen earnings upgrades for current year and also for the next financial year. Given the low base, we are looking at somewhere between 35 percent and 40 percent earnings growth for FY22.

Mahesh Nandurkar of Jefferies

HFCs are facing a phenomenal time, a bumper time. The surprise has been the HFCs, they have done tremendously well. Consumer space has, however, disappointed us. We thought there the buying and the margins should have been better but those have shown us staggering loss of momentum. For pharmaceutical sector, don’t think twice before buying. It is just the beginning. Only US-facing pharma companies are facing problems in the US market.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services

When you look at India as a country, if you patch together EM and US smallcap value market, they are almost perfect image of the Indian market and that correlation is at 98 percent. So that is saying that India is partly EM and it is partly smallcap like US market value. As we are a little underweight on value, we are going to be optimistic about India but a little underweight compared to some of the other parts of emerging markets.

Kenneth Fisher, Founder & Chairman, Fisher Investments

I think it is a positive thing because the ready reckoner prices do not necessarily reflect the true value of a property in any particular location. However, there are circle rates, which are decently high and a limit of Rs 2 crore may not make I-T relief attractive for cities like Mumbai or Delhi where prices are high.

Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO, HDFC

I did hear the FM talking about it being available for stressed sectors as well which has been one request that CII had made and I think they have taken care of that. So, it is very clearly from the government side a focus to get a broad level upward support to the economy.

Sanjiv Bajaj, CMD, Bajaj Finserv and Vice Chairman, CII

Collection efficiency has been increasing month-on-month (MoM), it has now passed 96 percent in October. In November, one expects it to be at about 97 percent and by February or March (2021), we will be back to original levels of 98-98.5 percent that we have been clocking for several years. As real estate sector is recovering, the demand for homes is recovering.

Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Indiabulls Housing Finance

You have to be careful in selecting the stocks in airline and we would go with the leader - IndiGo. But I think one should wait for a bit of a correction because stock has run up quite a bit and we should also see if there is second wave in India also coming in. If that happens you might see a bit temporary blip so wait for a small correction in and then buy it. So buy IndiGo on dips is what I would recommend.

Nischal Maheshwari of Centrum Broking

We are pleasantly surprised and happy to say the volumes of Q2 have exceeded Q2 of last year. Compared to Q1, it has gone up by 150 percent, we are confident of reaching the same level in Q3 also unless there is any unexpected changes in the market sentiment.

MR Jaishankar, CMD, Brigade Enterprises

Demand has come from mainly fertiliser. Demand from gas and fertiliser segment in preivous year was around 43 mmscmd but this quarter it has gone up to 45-46 mmscmd. Power sector has also take more gas, this quarter it has gone up to 34 percent. Another area which I never expected is refinery also. It has surged from 21 mmscmd to 25 mmscmd.

Vinod Kumar Mishra, Director-Finance, Petronet LNG

What I would say is that maybe our India plan for the vaccine is slightly delayed but we are in a state of readiness. We have actually trained about 10,000 people to administer the vaccine. We also have the cold storage chain in place and we will follow all government guidelines in the vaccination program.

Suneeta Reddy, MD of Apollo Hospitals

September onwards we are experiencing very good collection. Even those who have availed moratorium they have started paying. In coming days it will improve further. We have adequately provided, 47 percent provision coverage ratio (PCR) we have maintained and that includes COVID provisions. We are expecting a double digit growth in the second half. September quarter we experienced a 2 percent growth but December I am expecting around 9-10 percent growth for the quarter over last year quarter.

Siddhartha Mohanty, MD & CEO, LIC Housing Finance

Our business tends to be quite seasonal in nature and therefore it’s quite difficult to predict exactly how Q3 is going to play out. But we are hopeful that non-COVID will continue to gradually have an uptick and come back to normalcy. Traditionally Q3 tends to be slightly lower margins and Q4 tends to be again better margins; that is what the historical data shows. However, we have guided investors and analysts that we believe that compared to Q3 last year, there should be some uptick potentially in margin if everything plays right.

Ameera Shah, Promoter & MD of Metropolis

After correction, the duty on both pure cell and open cell is at 5 percent which is a significant positive. The localisation of LED and LCD TV parts too is a positive for coming quarters. If this PLI scheme is extended to LED lighting, which my sense is, is already done, then it gives an additional impetus for exports of LED lighting products from India and in that, Dixon definitely is sitting on a sweet spot.

Atul Lall, MD, Dixon Technologies

Tier-I cities are having some problem as far as builders are there. They are not getting as good demand. But overall, I can say as East there is less urbanization, the demand was better. North India the demand was good. South India we are seeing very good demand because it was a plant which was being matured. So, overall in future quarters also such demand should be there.

HM Bangur, MD of Shree Cement

Things are recovering fast and interest rates are heading down, liquidity is benign that will allow banks to make some margin in their portfolio. More importantly the outlook is improving. The government has came up with several schemes, all the steps have helped. Most of the large companies would be out of the real danger or threat, liquidity has eased and credit demand also has picked up. Collection efficiency has been improving month after month from May or June and in most of the businesses it is close to 90 percent, which is fairly good.

Nirmal Jain, Chairman and CEO, IIFL Finance

I believe that markets are being driven by fundamentals as well as higher liquidity. However, I now expect the market to enter a consolidation phase around current levels. The PLI scheme is a continuation of focus on self-reliant India or Make in India theme. “The PLI scheme can promote India as a manufacturing hub for global trade.

Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund

Most of the rural areas are doing very well and jewellery demand in urban areas have also picked up. Festival demand, pending buying for marriage which they couldn’t do during lockdown are main reasons. Prices are also very attractive which helped in huge demand. My estimate says, we might cross even the last year number of Diwali during this season.