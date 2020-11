The production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme will bring in size and scale of manufacturing. The objective is that India must become a champion in the next 5 years. This is a very good combination of high-tech sectors. The government has picked labour intensive, sunrise & global value chain sectors. It is a very good combination of sectors that have been selected. Hope to push the schemes through in the next 45 days. The PLI schemes will be applicable from this FY.

Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog

The earnings growth in Indian markets has disappointed for a 5 years in a row and that always is a bad set up for an equity market performance. There are always pockets of opportunity in any markets and in any part of the world and certainly Information Technology in India has always been a very attractive place to investors as has been healthcare. I would say that longer term perhaps the healthcare industry is going to be more the unsung hero of innovation.

Rupal Bhansali, Chief Investment Officer for Global Equities, Ariel Investments

The market is up about 6-7 percent. The Bank Nifty is around 35-40 percent of the Nifty. So almost the entire move, in fact little bit more than the entire move of the Nifty in the last 30-40 days is attributed only by one industry, which is banks. Emerging markets (EMs) have started to outperform after 10 years. EMs were the forgotten equity class in the last 10 years. I think that is changing gradually in front of our eyes.

Shankar Sharma, Vice-Chairman and Joint MD, First Global

In the cement space, UltraTech is the largest, the strongest brand, pan India presence, and one of the best financials, that is a preferred pick to play the cement sector. We believe Bharti Airtel with the best financials in the telecom space is best suited to benefit. The price correction offers very good entry opportunity for long term investors. Within the banking space, if I were to look at from a 1-year perspective and from a margin of safety perspective, I would prefer State Bank of India (SBII.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

I tend to agree with the fact that the financial sector could be the most positive surprise this year. All are indicating significant improvement in collection efficiency. The most positive surprise this year could be the asset quality because if you look into the results of several banks including public and private sector banks, you will find a line in their commentary that the amount of restructuring is significantly lower than what it was earlier anticipated.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India

Large banks have rallied, we continue to remain positive on large banks. There are couple of underlying themes - collection commentary has been better than what most market analysts expected, and at the starting point of the NPL recognition cycle banks are starting at a much stronger footing than past cycles. So capital raising have been done upfront, provisions have been created so from a starting point perspective large banks are in a much better shape.

We have been preferring large banks, obviously HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank have been our top pick. We still like names such as State Bank of India (SBI) and Bandhan Bank where we think there is much more juice left incrementally.

Sameer Bhise, Banking Research Analyst, JM Financial Institutional Securities

If the PLI scheme is attractive, certainly we would like to participate. It is a good opportunity to invest on a medium-term to long-term basis and generate some growth. Currently Bharat Forge is running at something like 60 percent utilisation. It is still at the lower end. As far as the commercial vehicle (CV) business in India is concerned, it is extremely low. The expected numbers for this quarter are likely to be somewhere in the 50,000-55,000 range. We have to see what happens post Diwali and in December.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge

The only place where we are growing a little more cautiously is microfinance. In housing and in MSE, we are back to pre-COVID levels as far as loans are concerned and those businesses are almost back on track. It is only in microfinance where we want to take a little bit of a deliberate and a calibrated approach.

Nitin Chugh, Managing director and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

We see the revival of credit growth happening and that is where we would place likes of HDFC Bank and likes of SBI from two distinct zones, one from the private sector corporate banks and other from the public sector banks. Two large banks in their own sphere, we feel they are the largest beneficiary of this revival in the credit growth. We remain positive on the retail credit side of Bajaj Finance’s business and that is where this company stands good. Any correction in the market would be an opportunity to buy into Bajaj Finance.

Deven Choksey of KRChoksey

We have shifted all procurement from China to India that is why we were having shortages in stock. The market is booming, we could have sold Rs 75 crore more in September if we had the stock. For this year margins will hold, next year we will have to look at price increases if the raw material prices keep rising.

TT Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige

Demand is back on the recruitment side, we are seeing more activity from recruiters on the platform. We are seeing recruiters coming back more strongly than earlier. In 99Acres also we are seeing a surge in enquiries on the residential buy side. There has been a surge in supply on the rental side while on the residential side there has been a surge in demand and enquiries.

Hitesh Oberoi, MD and CEO, Info Edge

I don’t think that the leadership of pharmaceuticals and IT is going away anytime soon. Pharma is coming out of a five-year consolidation phase and IT is coming out of a ten-year consolidation phase. These long-term trends don’t die out so quickly. The auto sector will revive. I am relieved looking at the way the corporate sector has adjusted to the pandemic in Q2 results. After a long time, we are seeing an earnings upgrade cycle.

Hiren Ved, Director & CIO at Alchemy Capital

The Q2 EBITDA per tonne is $492 per tonne. So, if the market conditions continue as they are, we will be next year at $480-500 per tonne. We were targeting Rs 900 crore cost reduction. At the end of Q2 we are 15 percent ahead of the target. Though, I do believe that as business picks up in Q3 and Q4, I would be happy to get to that Rs 900 crore reduction.

Satish Pai, MD of Hindalco

We are looking at the opportunities of distribution companies (DISCOMs) privatisation that will happen in some of the Union Territories (UTs). The bids for Chandigarh has come and we are definitely looking at bidding at many of these places as and when the opportunity comes. The debt numbers have come down but most of it happened in the middle of the last quarter. We do expect that once we complete the InvIT which we expect to happen in next two quarters, we will be very much in-line to reduce our debt to Rs 25,000 crore level.

Praveer Sinha, MD and CEO, Tata Power

We will launch Godrej Housing Finance which is focused entirely on the housing finance space. The reason was that selection was, we think that the housing finance market is very large and offers a lot of opportunity. It is also one where we think risk is more mitigated given the loans are backed by very strong assets which is peoples’ home. We will be looking at funding this business entirely through Godrej Group’s balancesheet, so we expect to invest between Rs 1,000-1,500 crore over the first three years. From a perspective of how we see this business grow, we would like to create a loan book of about Rs 10,000 crore over this first three years.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties

We are trying to bring all our debt down and use our money very effectively. Almost 80 percent of our plants have crossed 75 percent capacity. The kind of numbers that we are getting from our customers every month is telling us that the demand seems to be back and there are no issues, no problems on that.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Sumi Group

In India, Europe and the US - all the global markets are coming back on stream now. We are seeing manufacturing improving, supply chain improving, that will be supportive for metal prices going into next year. We are seeing quite a lot of bullish sentiment from the US elections and Joe Biden coming in as US president. We are seeing a lot of support for things like aluminium, steel and copper.

Paul Bartholomew, Senior Managing Editor at S&P Global Platts

I am still optimistic provided the situation doesn’t worsen on account of COVID. We have good exports lined up which were actually scheduled to be shipped December onwards, there is a delay about a month. So we hope to see all our exports lined up for this year to take place in Q4FY21 which could give us Rs 550-650 crore of revenues. That will be a significant game changer for current year’s optimism.

Rajeev Mehrotra, CMD, RITES

There is renewed activity in the market because of early winters which have set in, in the Hindi heartland and in the Northern parts of the country, which is also our core market. So we are seeing not just the festive rush, but also big rush for winter merchandise for which we are adequately stocked. We are trending roughly between 70 percent and 80 percent and plus which we would like to target for the festive period. Hopefully things are looking up and these numbers can only get better from here.

Anand Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, V-Mart Retail

The production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme is a good measure by government. Given that facility by the government or the incentive by government to produce more, we would definitely be looking at taking advantage of the scheme.

Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products

I believe that if corporate earnings pickup, if global liquidity is good, then financials, autos, industrials are the sectors to look at. Technology is going to play a bigger role in the banking and financial sector and hence I prefer the larger players in the sector.