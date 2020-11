We have been pleased with the performance of the shares that we have in India and as a result the weightage in our portfolio is the biggest for India. We have been focusing more on the infrastructure in India and also on the technology side. What we are doing is not necessarily focusing on the internet or telecoms but we are focusing on nuts and bolts of technology.

Telecom is the backbone of a lot of things we are doing. We have to look at telecoms but telecoms are quite heavily regulated. So we look at those areas that are related to telecoms such as software and hardware but are not necessarily regulated. That means anything related to the cloud and that sort of thing.

Mark Mobius, Founder of Mobius Capital Partners

**************

The markets like stability and what we have right now is some semblance of stability. So, this is exciting news. I would imagine that the markets hopefully would move in one direction from here with some volatility in between.

For us infrastructure has been more thematic for a long time and something that we think has legs and perhaps maybe even 5-10 years out or even longer, I do see that both in emerging markets and developed markets. So I am not sure it is just India infrastructure theme anymore, it has been spread out to infrastructure spend around the world.

Scott Davis, Chairman & CEO of Melius Research

**************

“The portfolios are already positioned for recovery. I don’t think there is a vaccine trend today. Working from home or from anywhere, I think it has changed the way world works. I wouldn’t rule out IT as a continuing growth story but other things like pharma and all, where a bit of COVID impact was there, I think it will be very difficult for them to maintain the margins or the sales growth. There could be some profit taking there. There is a good pick up in the activity in the real estate. I am not looking at any stocks particularly but maybe we will play it through cement, steel or something else which might be proxy to the construction sector.

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

**************

The Pfizer vaccine is unlikely to make its way to India because the ultra-cold chain that it requires of minus 70 degrees is something that we may not be in a position to handle. It is not something that will be conducive for India. We need to watch out for the Astrazeneca vaccine, the J&J vaccine, the Novavax vaccine.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon

**************

Putting an effective vaccine in place through the public is a game changer for the world economy. A vaccine and a medical solution to COVID-19 is the most important news for the world economy and 2021. I am excited by the prospects of a vaccine, I think that there is tremendous opportunity for the world economy to recover from it. Let us be a tiny bit careful about initial news headlines and the effect on markets.

Steven Wieting, MD and Global Chief Investment Strategist, Citi Private Bank

**************

I believe that the recovery in the economy has been much better and earlier than expected. I expect the markets to get into an earnings upgrade cycle from hereon. We are getting more positive on the quality domestic cyclicals, banking and financial services space and cement sector.

Mahesh Patil Co-CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

**************

Banks have done exceedingly well and fears around the NPAs are receding and the concerns are now around credit growth which has been pretty weak for various reasons within the banking sector and now economy opening up certainly there is more opportunity to increase the lending portfolio and valuations are quite reasonable over there, so the best way to play this unlock theme is through the banks, and there are many choices over there as far as banks are concerned

Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities

**************

Oil prices realisations is certainly going to be maintained at $42-43 per barrel, only concern will be the gas prices which has been reduced in the second half of the current year, but we have to maintain the margins at the current level. EBITDA will be better in second half. In Q1 of the current year we were not breaking even - in the case of crude, but now we are breakeven and in fact making about 6-7 dollar per barrel margin on the crude. So certainly the EBITDA in second half will better than what we witnessed in first half.

Harish Madhav, Director Finance, Oil India

**************

Our collection was very robust in September and in October it was quite strong. We are extremely granular bank, our average lending amount is only Rs 4 lakh, these are very small borrowers, very small businesses that they run and they were able to quickly comeback to regular levels of cash flow. We might end up with maybe about 1-1.5 percent probably to restructuring if at all, that is our estimate as of now.

PN Vasudevan, MD and CE, Equitas Small Finance Bank

**************

There are multiple candidates who are trying out their own vaccines and temperature range is also kept in mind while they are considering the countries they want to target. Coming specifics to the Pfizer there are multiple news article saying different temperature, the latest says it is -17. So if it is -17 or even up to -30 there are cold storages available. In fact all our cold storage facilities can take care of that temperatures so there is no problem, transportation is also available. But if it is -70, then yes, not just for India, any country on this earth will have this difficulty of logistic storing as well as transporting at that temperature. Hence someone will have to come up with different technology.

Sunil Nair, CEO of Snowman Logistics

**************

We are quite sure that these numbers will sustain in in Q3 and Q4. The growth is coming from the operations, post-COIVD all our sales are picking up. Our chemical segment from previous quarter we have grown by 25 percent in this quarter, which we are confident that we will be achieving the same. This will give us 15-20 growth in revenues as well.

Vijay Garg, Joint Managing Director, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

**************

We have been in the last three or four quarters in a margin expansion phase. I think the margins that we have demonstrated in Q2 will possibly grow a little into Q3 and thereafter stabilise at that level. Our profits have grown tremendously in the quarter gone by largely due to a structural change in the ethanol policy. We have seen a huge amount of ethanol delivery that has kept our bulk alcohol prices constant with lower raw material prices and therefore much significant enhancement of realisation has taken place in the bulk side and that has contributed to profits.