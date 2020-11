The pace of reforms is picking up and on the market, I remain as bullish as ever. I was extremely bullish in June and I am extremely bullish even today. I was a bit frustrated in June due to the slow pace of reforms, but with the government coming up with extremely good reforms and my frustration has reduced 80 percent. I personally feel that the government is doing extremely good reforms and is hell-bent on doing the reforms regardless of the political opposition whether from within or from the opposition.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, RARE Enterprises

Interest rates have come down sharply over the last 9 months. We will see sustained flows in Indian markets if interest rates stay where they are. Debt funds have delivered very good returns and from an asset allocation perspective and the interest in debt funds will continue. Financials had to bear the brunt at the beginning of the COVID crisis. However, there is a significant improvement in financial sector over the last few months.

Navneet Munot, ED & CIO, SBI Mutual Fund

Our economists are quite optimistic about the outlook for not only the US economy but also the global economy. We do think that investors will feel more comfortable going into EM assets and that is why we are recommending investors are positioned in that way today. We are very positive on the Indian rupee in terms of currency strategy allocations. We see the currency as a very attractive way of having a better view to our overall preference for an emerging market.

Matthew Hornbach, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, Global Head of Macro Strategy

With the elections out of the way, volatility is crashing across the world which is pushing equity markets up. Within the whole largecap framework, we think the Indian financials still look okay especially on a relative basis compared to the consumer pack. Our portfolio recommendation would be extremely financials heavy. We do think that real estate, as a segment, can surprise people positively in this environment. This could be a space where many financials could start to find some growth.

Sanjay Mookim, Strategist, Head of India Equity Research of JPMorgan India

Cipla has a bunch of very interesting launches and the US ramping up, the generic Albuterol and couple of others as well, so even at these numbers I have outperformer on the stock and I am obviously looking at one year perspective. I think there is still room in the stock to climb up from these levels. Even from India perspective COVID portfolio has obviously been a big contributor this quarter, for the next couple of next quarters as well I think there will be sustained growth.

Nithya Balasubramanian, Director at Sanford Bernstein

We are already on a 20 multiple on FY22 results so it is actually an all-time high multiple already for the markets and yet because rates are so much lower than they look likely to remain lower for longer, it is possible that you get into a higher multiple zone even as earnings kind of keep surprising and beating so in that sense it does look like the beginning of a longish economy cycle in India and I am very hopeful about it. You will see two years of 20 percent plus compounded growth and largely led by financials because they are going to come off a very low base

Manish Chokhani, Director of Enam Holdings

Now the winter is setting in, we expect this quarter to be better and trajectory is intact. The trajectory is good, overall for Q2 - if you exclude the winter portfolio which had not performed well relatively - we have grown by 28 percent. Second quarter numbers were boosted by the healthcare segment, which grew 53 percent led by Chyawanprash and other immunity boosters.

NH Bhansali, CEO-Finance and CFO, Emami

September and October of this year are clearly showing an uptick, again this is in line with increase in demand for electricity so I think the trend for improvement is continuing. If one looks at the month-on-month trend from April lows I think the recovery has been pretty smart and is continuing quite well as far as electricity demand is concerned and I think Q4 should see a positive growth in demand.”

Sanjay Dalal, Executive Director & CFO, Torrent Power

We have revised our restructuring book, for our bank it can anything between 2 and 3 percent with a lower bias. We have about 12 accounts who have asked for restructuring amounting to Rs 3,600 crore as of now. 2.5-2.6 percent is the guidance, so I don’t think margins will substantially improve. Expect loan growth to be 4-6 percent for FY21.

Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India

In Q3, there will be an increase in NPAs post moratorium with the customers not paying. We have also created a special COVID provision to the extent of Rs 238 crore. We are geared up and more than adequately provided to deal with any surge in the NPA and on account of the NCLT in Q3 and Q4. At the ground level, customers’ cash flows are improving and more than 75 percent of the company’s business is in the semi-urban market which has done relatively better than the urban markets. I would be optimistic in the second half of the year.

Sanjay Chamria, VC and Managing Director, Magma Fincorp

Tractor market is booming and there is very little in the tractor pipeline right now. Not just for tractors, for all other elements Diwali will play a very critical role between today and until 14th and 15th. I would say strong greenshoots are appearing in light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment where we have very good content. We are going through a massive digital fluency programme for the whole of Bosch group in India.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, MD, Bosch

We did expect a recovery from low of Q1 and we were somewhat surprised by the positive momentum that we saw in Q2 which was primarily led by sharp recovery in our Italian business. The company is better prepared now and thus lockdown impact should be limited.

Rohitash Gupta, CFO, eClerx

For us it is more of a process of a gradual recovery. As we saw markets open up and we saw that gathering momentum only towards the end of the quarter, so after mid-August we started seeing momentum in the recovery. So every month is better than the previous. Our numbers were better on a sequential basis than Q1 but a long way to go and our recovery is a little more gradual than some of the other companies. We are not losing any market share. We continue to watch that like a hawk and as we open up the market and given the swings that we see in volumes, we are focused on the share.

Rishi Pardal, MD and CEO of United Breweries

The fundraise is something that we had shared with you a while ago saying that we wanted to have certain benchmark valuations due to which we wanted to raise some capital ahead of initial public offering (IPO). The Biologics business is a very capital intensive business which requires a huge injection of capital in both R&D as well as manufacturing at a global scale. This is something that we had planned for and we have got very good marquee investors up until now.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

We are back to our normal business on account of non-COVID business. People have started coming to labs. Still there is ambiguity but I would say that second half of the year will be better than the first half. Things are changing everyday, it is a bit difficult to predict how the business will shape up going forward in second half of the year. About 17 percent of the company’s total revenue came from COVID business in Q2. Realisation from COVID business is higher compared to non-COVID business. Pricing as well is coming down, hovering around Rs 1,500 on an average for COVID RT-PCR testing. We are very keen to maintain our margins.

Ved Goel, CFO, Dr Lal PathLabs

This is Rs 1,250 crore of primary, we are going to use some in capital expenditure - it is about Rs 168 crore. Some of it will go into working capital because we are growing very fast and also some of it for the general corporate expenses. We are getting into pens and cartridges a new technology, we are also vertically integrated company so expansion more into the API manufacturing side and also we are getting into manufacturing intermediate so that we are less dependent on external companies.

Srinivas Sadu, MD & CEO of Gland Pharma

One of the strategy is we will continue to invest heavily into our localization plans to make the products here in India. We are also eyeing the railway export market; the necessary steps and processes are well underway for us to take us and India to start exporting to American railways. We are going through the approval process currently. Our plan is to grow strongly in the railways sector to double digit growth rates. That was the primary factor because many of the sectors began to recover and we were able to capitalize on the recovery.

Harsha Kadam, CEO of Schaeffler India

Almost 80-85 percent of our stores are open now. I am seeing very positive momentum coming back into the business as India is opening up. As business starts coming back, margins will come back. The festive season gives us a lot of positivity. The new normal is setting in.

Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman of Westlife Development

From hereon, there will be a strong quarter-on-quarter growth for us. Our pipeline is very strong and we expect our IT revenue to grow in similar line - industry beating growth every quarter in the next couple of quarters. Overall we see a strong pipeline either in terms of distribution, manufacturing or in terms of retail or in terms of ISVs and we feel that the growth is going to be pretty strong in the coming quarters.

Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO, Sonata Software