Sharp rise in yields is worrisome. One is the MPC minutes kind of pointed towards increased concerns around inflation and hence the market is interpreting that till the time inflation settles down to a lower level there is not going to be any rate cut. I think we are about 40-50 basis points higher than where we were at the time of monetary policy and the pressure will continue on the yields for the time being till the time we see some action from RBI to re-assure the market that they are comfortable.

Neeraj Gambhir, Group Executive – Treasury, Markets & Wholesale Banking Products, Axis Bank

In today’s condition, food security, nutrition is very critical and having a good agriculture augurs well for economy in many other ways rather than just adding to the GDP. We had a bumper rabi sason and the prospects for kharif as of today look good. So that will push the inflation down going ahead and food inflation also will benefit from a very high base effect of last year. So statistically we should see food inflation come down in the latter half of this year.

DK Joshi, chief economist at CRISIL

It looks like the rally in markets will continue catching up with the underperformance of two years of 2018, 2019 but at the same time you need to be very careful in what stocks you are owning.

There are various tailwinds for specialty chemical companies and investors are now recognizing more and more opportunities many of these companies have. Chemistry knowledge in India is very strong and with changes in the global ecosystem etc, the opportunity for these specialty chemicals is going to become much more robust than what it has been so far.

My judgment is that whenever there are good tailwinds in any sector then markets will tend to give higher valuations than what historically such companies are bought. I believe there is a lot more to come in specialty chemicals.

Krishna Kumar Karwa, MD, Emkay Global

Digital transformation is leading to a surge in associated technologies around cloud and securities. We are seeing mix of services being more skewed towards digital which is a very positive sign. It is almost like the bottom was hit sometime in May and then we have seen a continuous acceleration in terms of deal signing and deal wins.

Manoj Bhat, CFO of Tech Mahindra

We had a brief period where flows stabilised about two months ago but now outflows have resumed. Steady outflows from Emerging Market (EM) equities funds is one of the reasons that we are cautious overall on EM equities and our preference right now is for Europe and the US over broad emerging markets.

China is the best performing market in the world both offshore and onshore but we have markets that have lagged very substantially – that include Brazil and India. Going forward, the challenge is with the S&P over 3,400 that has also now exceeded our target price, so it is Europe that we have upside target left right now.

Jonathan Garner, chief Asia and EM equity strategist, Morgan Stanley

Pfaudler has been clocking $175 million of sales across the globe; this is not including India. The debt on their books currently is about $55 million and they have cash of about $32 million so a net debt of about $25 million. They have unfunded pension liability in Germany which is around $70 million.

Tarak Patel, MD, GMM Pfaudler

In FY20, Home Personal Care business was 47 percent of our market and total share of our business. We see a perceptible uptick in this business because of sales loss in the textile specialty, animal health and nutrition business during the first quarter. During April and May, the demand was very poor in these segment. Therefore, I can see the share of Home Personal Care business going 50 percent plus.

Edward Menezes, Promoter and Executive Chairman, Rossari Biotech

In Q1 we saw some pent-up demand. Demand from the agriculture segment also picked up because as the agri industry has been robust. In Q1, we are seeing good demand in the housing space which would include plumbing and drainage pipes. July has seen 85-90 percent recovery from last year which is still very encouraging. Till today, it is the urban market which is not kicking in. So we have been able to post this kind of recovery only with semi-urban and rural India performing. Once urban India starts to pick up, it could be encouraging especially towards the second half of this fiscal.