The world market is 50-75 times our market size. The companies which are successful globally will be a success domestically, not vice versa. India has been the third fastest-growing exporter from 1995-2018. The annual average growth of manufacturing exports by India is 12-12.5 percent. India has also been the third fastest growing nation in manufacturing exports. India is hugely under-exporting labor-intensive goods versus labour force. We are underexploited by our labour opportunity. Our share of world labour is 22.3 percent, but our share of exports is just 6 percent. For India, export is not an obsession like for many other countries. We need to adopt an obsession with export-oriented growth.

Arvind Subramanian, former chief economic adviser to the government of India

A lot more people are now taking the plunge to buy properties than before. Loan disbursements to individuals during the September quarter had risen 11 percent year-on-year. Also, the number of individual loan disbursements in October were the second-highest for a month, and up 35 percent year-on-year. Interest rates have come down, I don’t think they can go down much lower. Stamp duty rates are much lower today. They are 40 percent of what they would become after the concession is removed.

Keki Mistry, VC & CEO, HDFC Ltd

In my opinion, specifically, the segments where we will see growth and which are high yielding segments for us is the vehicle finance segment, the micro-finance segment, and our gems and jewellery segment, and the secured loan segment. In all these segments we are seeing growth back and you should see better growth in the asset's book this quarter. If you look at the first half, my objective was to realign the balance sheet. The focus has been on creating provisions, getting more granularisation on deposits, and churning the corporate book. That process is continuing.

Sumant Kathpalia, MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank

With ad revenues coming back, we are even seeing improved profitability. During Q2, operational performance has seen an all-around rebound. We are seeing the production of original content and that has started to come in full swing. It has also reversed the viewership loss that we had in the entertainment network to news and movies. Even on the digital platform Zee5, the movies and music businesses were seeing good growth.

Rohit Gupta, CFO, Zee Entertainment

I am a buyer of tractors but I would rather go for a standalone one rather than going for a mixed bag M&M. It is Escorts versus M&M, pick and choose. Banks have done decently well given the challenging environment, but their operating income isn’t going up. I guess it is underpriced. ICICI Bank is a good proxy for the financial system as a whole, for the economy. IndusInd is a good proxy for M&A play. It is a pure arbitrage play now, it is not a fundamental play.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services

Purely on COVID, I don’t think we will get a pullback. The election uncertainty and other factors could cause that but my view is that on purely COVID – I do believe that some of the corrections last week were also caused by virus resurgence in the US and in Europe. COVID at this point is going to be competing for attention and COVID-related economic impact will be competing for attention with vaccine-related news which should be moving into the later stages. So I think it will probably may a rangebound market for a little while but I don’t think it will cause a huge sell-off.

Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Capital

No restructuring would be required in the microfinance credit portfolio. The customers have started paying installments – around 95 percent of them - which is very near to normal position. The bank would focus on retail deposits. We have already opened 142 branches and we have the plan to open another 574 branches by March-end.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank

Markets will continue to be volatile for the next couple of months because of the flows being volatile. While there will be volatility, we expect the downside to be protected by mutual fund-buying, and hence I would say that give me time till mid-January for the market volatility to settle down after which I feel the markets will respond to the fundamentals of the improving economy and should see the next leg up.

Today we should maintain a 70 percent bias towards large-cap and 30 towards mid and smallcap and come January first quarter, I would reduce large-cap from 70 down to 60 percent or even 55 percent and gradually build up mid and small-cap. IT, pharma, and to some extent consumption should form the core of the portfolio for the next 2 months and then you can add banking which I see is a good growth sector over the next 12-18 months. Gradually add discretionary consumption like consumer durables, autos, and housing - all of those I think would come in to play at a greater level from mid-January onwards.

Sunil Subramaniam, MD & CEO of Sundaram Mutual Fund

Overall the feedback that we are getting from the dealers and the ground reality is that except for the tractor category, every other category is still in the red. There are no green shoots yet for the month of October which has gone by. I am expecting single-digit de-growth in passenger vehicle retail sales in October and as high as 20-25 percent de-growth in two-wheeler retail sales. We are not seeing the regular demand back on track. This festive season will be just a blip. We are not confident that we will be seeing the expectable inquiry level or interest level post-festive season.

Vinkesh Gulati, President, FADA

We are expecting the growth to be in the range of 4-6 percent in the deposits. Originally we thought last time when we had given the guidance it was around 6-8 percent which was moderated for deposit growth to 4-6 percent. We are expecting the economy to come back because of the festive season. Overall growth we still stick to 4-6 percent guidance for the year ended March 2021.

SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO, PNB

The end of the uncertainty of the US elections will be a good thing for the markets. Another important thing to look forward to is the potential for stimulus coming down the pipeline. Structurally, I think, India is certainly not going to be a loser in terms of the global trade war and might actually come out one of the winners.

Richard Harris, Chief Executive, Port Shelter Investment Management

October has been good, we have done about Rs 250 crore disbursals in October alone. Credit cost should more or less remain in the range between 2.7-3 percent, on the AUM side probably we had a negative two-quarter growth probably we will make it up, and then we will have a slight positive AUM by end of March. Net interest margins (NIMs) will remain steady.

YS Chakravarti, MD and CEO, Shriram City Union Finance

If you see our gross margins in H1, they have gone down in Q2 also. It is mainly because of the product mix. During Q2, because of lockdown and various reasons, there were many limitations in raw materials as well as reaching up to certain customers. However, we are confident that we would be able to improve on our gross margins as well as a little bit on the bottom line by the end of this financial year.

Rajiv Gandhi, MD & CEO, Hester Biosciences

Sugar consumption has been higher by 2 percent over last year and the demand continues to decent. We would definitely export a very healthy quantity. Our ethanol quantities will increase, the tender is on, so the figures we will talk after the tender. I remain positive on MSPs. Prices are at about Rs 32.50 per kilogram right now and without the MSP this price seems to be a decent price. If the MSP comes, the prices will head upwards.

Vivek Saraogi, MD, Balrampur Chini

I expect 5-6 percent of our portfolio to get restructured. Mainly they will be coming from the sectors like hotels, passenger transportation, retail sales, and all where they opened in a delayed fashion after the lockdown was lifted. There is pressure on yields, but a decline in the cost of funds is aiding net interest margins (NIM). The NIM should remain in the range of 10-15 basis points of current levels.

N Kamakodi, MD & CEO City, Union Bank

Q2 was extremely strong compared to Q1, the recoveries were very strong in the exports. In the domestic market, the recovery has been slower, but there has been a recovery and the important thing is that the recovery continues. Double-digit margins are very likely and we should see double-digit margins across the company. We are focused on delisting the company and therefore our focus will be to pare debt. So we are saying at least Rs 100 crore of debt this quarter. Q3 should be in the 80s in terms of percentage fulfillment. Q3 is the aggressive quarter generally for us, it is a large quarter for us. Q4 we should come very close to old levels is what we are anticipating.

Punit Lalbhai, ED, Arvind

There will be some upgrades on Dabur after we hear from management. If you see these results and the way forward rural recovery, Dabur has got 40-45 percent of the business coming from rural India and health and hygiene clearly is the strong focus of the customer, and till vaccines come I think these are going to continue. So we have a price target which will definitely get upgraded because of the earnings. We currently have around Rs 550, but we do see upsides. When we publish our report there will be an upgrade to our numbers because of the beat.