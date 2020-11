The domestic GST has grown by 11 percent as compared to last year and the imports GST grew by about 9 percent. So the total growth is about 10 percent. In September, the growth was about 5 percent, we collected Rs 95,000 crore and this month we have collected Rs 1,05,000 crore. During the last six months, the finance ministry has been closely monitoring every segment of the industry, every segment of the population and we used to determine what the need of the hour is and who needs it and what intervention is needed. That precisely is the rationale behind this series of intervention.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Finance Secretary

Refining margins continue to be under pressure. There is a reoccurrence of COVID cases world over. Since our domestic prices are governed by international prices, the margins are still suppressed and has resulted in weakness of margins. This position would improve only if global situation of the COVID pandemic improves. Crude oil prices are expected to remain between $40-50 per barrel. The company will not have much impact on inventory if crude stays within those levels.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Director-Finance, IOC

If we are comparing Navaratri and Dussehra of this year versus last year, we think that the industry is flattish or our retails are up slightly. We think that should persist for the rest of the festive period. So we would wrap up the festive probably, as an industry, with a marginal positive and at Bajaj Auto we are expecting to stay a little bit ahead of that. The company is planning to focus on the 125cc Plus segment. We had taken a call that we are going to focus our resources, our products launches the whole thing at the upper end of the pyramid. Therefore, we are having a huge growth over there.

Rakesh Sharma, ED, Bajaj Auto

We are seeing a very strong growth trend because of the festivals coming in and more so also because there is also a wedding season which is also around. So both these factors are giving very strong flavor to the market and that is the trend we are seeing October as well. We see demand from metros close to about 85 percent of the pre-COVID levels. Tier-III and tier-IV, we see a strong jump in terms of demand even better than pre-COVID times.

Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints

Collections have come back zooming by. Our collection was 67 percent in June, 75 percent in July, 80 percent in August, 90 percent in September, and 93 percent in October. So, it is coming back very strong. So, we are very happy with the way retail portfolio has behaved post the lifting of lockdown. The retail book will be the prime area of focus for growth ahead and it will grow at 25 percent CAGR.

V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO, IDFC First Bank

The revenue from September 2019 to September 2020 has increased by 106 percent and EBITDA has increased by 280 percent. Profit after tax (PAT) has increased by 522 percent because of some of the molecules which we have worked very strongly. R&D has done a good job in this and because of the R&D, these numbers are there. We are expecting to cross Rs 700 crore of revenues this year with a PAT margin of around 10-12 percent even after second half and expect EBITDA to be around 16-18 percent.

Anil Jain, Vice Chairman and Joint MD, Bajaj Healthcare

Q2 performance has been more than what we had anticipated and I think Q3, Q4 is even looking better. So, as compared to earlier guidance, this year we will end up doing almost a 40 percent growth in revenues and profitability despite 2 months being completely washed away in this financial year. Order book looks very healthy. We have been approved for the Performance Linked Incentive scheme from government and would start manufacturing in early Q4. In the next 5 years, cumulatively we can generate Rs 28,000-32,000 crore kind of revenues with a decent EBITDA margin. So, if this year we grow by 40 percent, next year we are expected to grow almost by 90 percent, out of which 40-45 percent revenues will start coming from the mobile PLI scheme alone.

Saurabh Gupta, CFO, Dixon Technologies

ICICI Bank margins were slightly disappointing on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis however what is more important at this point in time is about the asset quality collections and the outlook for the credit cost. We are impressed about the way the collections have panned out for some of the larger banks and the guidance for credit cost for next year looks very impressive from ICICI point of view.

We continue to like the top private banks, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank given the fact that these banks will see a faster rebound in their earnings and returns issues. We have increased our target price on ICICI Bank to Rs 520.

Manish Agarwalla, Co-Head of Research, PhillipCapital

The auto sales numbers have been record breaking and there are lots of new highs that the sales numbers have clocked. But to the stock, I do not know whether this could add momentum or you should be buying or chasing Maruti as a stock or a HeroMoto Corp after these numbers. In fact quite a bit of it would be priced in with a little bit of hesitation. So you might see some initial enthusiasm, but that might not be very sustainable

Prakash Diwan, market expert

The last quarter, we could maintain EBITDA of Rs 12,600 per tonne which was higher by Rs 900 over Q1. Year-on-year (YoY), the gap is about Rs 5,000. Coking coal prices have come down, also sales of value added goods was pretty good in Q2, these are the reason we could maintain this kind of EBITDA which is highest ever EBITDA in the history of JSPL.

VR Sharma, MD, Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL)

A lot of NPL recognitions have been postponed. Also with moratorium as well as banks being allowed to delay the recognition of NPLs, the real picture will come one-two quarters out. In the auto sector I am slightly cautious on Two-wheelers and I think for PVs (passenger vehicles), there is some more (way) to go. Pharma is coming out of a 5-year downturn. So 2014-2015 was the previous peak, 2019 late or 2020 early is the bottom of its 5-year downturn especially in terms of global pharma. Our belief is that pharma is in a structural uptrend. This will make money not just for this year but for a continuous number of few years.

Dhiraj Agarwal, Co-Head Equities, Ambit Capital

I believe that our headcount should increase from here. We should be able to grow our balance sheet. That is the target at this point in time. I believe one needs to give it another two-three months to see how the businesses are responding. I do think that there will be some pick-up in NPAs in the next 3-4 quarters.

Murali M Natrajan, MD and CEO, DCB Bank

Overall we had strong value growth in double digits for the quarter driven largely by volume. We are seeing similar trends continue through October also. We don’t think that there is anything in our categories which was particularly material, which we could identify and isolate. The B2C business and the B2G – the government and institutional business performed very differently. The consumer facing business grew in double digits both in volume and value.

Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical

Overall we are seeing a good V-shape recovery and based on that we expect the year to close down by not more than 10-15 percent down on what we got in FY20. In terms of EBITDA per tonne we continue to maintain 12,500- 14,500 average range. Earlier cost of borrowing was almost close to 11.50 plus which has now come down to below 11 percent. As the performance improves, we hope to increase our rating and to bring it down further.

Anurag Mantri, Group CFO, Jindal Stainless

We have been highlighting through last week that there is a possibility of data to keep on surprising to the upside simply because the consensus estimate now have become little bit more pessimistic than what is warranted and that happened after the April-June GDP data come out at -24 percent year-on-year (YoY). January-March of next year, we think growth will be back to positive 2.5 percent YoY. You would possibly get more upside surprises as you go on from here.

Kaushik Das, Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank

PCR is above 75 percent, GNPA and NPA also have come down drastically. Capital adequacy is 18.41 percent which is very good. Profit is also 83 percent up on account of reduction in cost of deposits which is one of the lowest amongst the private sector banks. NIMs have improved and CASA we have moved from 30 percent to 34 percent. Provisions are down by 25 percent. Post moratorium, the current collection efficiency is 94 percent of the total book.

B Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO, Karur Vysya Bank

Margins are good because of the cost control, profitable product mix and preventing leakages from the business. We expect margins to be in the same range of 19-20 percent provided product mix continues to be favourable for us.

Yugal Sikri, MD, RPG Life Sciences

I believe that banks with capital on their balance sheet and those that have shored up their provisioning coverage are in a good place to capture the market share. I am positive on the large private sector banking space where valuations are fairly attractive. We maintain a positive view on the cement space and believe that as infrastructure growth starts to pick-up, cement will be a beneficiary and therefore would be a proxy for infrastructure in the country.

Shibani Sircar Kurian EVP and Head of Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra AMC

From current price perspective, there could be 15 percent kind of upside in Sun Pharmaceutical. However, we don’t see the stock doing as well as some of the other peers in the sectors. Something like JB Chemicals or Dr. Reddys those are the kind of companies who are expected to do pretty well because of the kind of product pipeline that they have.

Abhimanyu Sofat of IIFL

The demand for crude oil is a big concern and the inventories are good enough. US is actually seeing good amount of inventories. Also there is no sign of demand recovery because of on-going COVID lockdowns. We have seen OPEC also easing out its supply cuts so that is also adding to the inventory that we are already seeing. We recommend a sell on crude oil due to the demand concerns and due to the possibility of further lockdowns in the Northern parts of America or maybe European countries.