The current market scenario is a little tricky. I think there are too many dynamics that play, pretty much global, whether it is US-specific Presidential elections or the COVID surge in the West, the rise in VIX, and clearly the impact of all of this on the economy and the manner in which the markets have come off repeatedly from that levels of 12,000 that just tells you that there is definitely a little bit of weakness in the system. It is a difficult scenario. I think short term there could be some weakness, but from a medium-term perspective, this market is still very strong because it is low on leverage it is extremely light. I would be negative short term, but I would remain positive from a medium-term perspective.

Gautam Shah Founder & Chief Strategist of Goldilocks Premium Research

Consumption as a theme, I have always liked and I don’t see that changing for the next decade. For the better part of this year, they have been ranked underperformers, but I still think that there is enough and more money to be made in a lot of these consumption names. I think Bata is definitely one name that I will bet on for the next 10 years, it is a fantastic franchise, the return ratios are good, and it is not the most expensive stock in the world. For the next 10 years, Hindustan Unilever would be my top pick, out of Lever, Britannia Industries, and Nestlé.

Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities

Asia has at least not yet seen that kind of resurgence in the lockdowns and we are seeing continuous unlocking of economies including India, China where the economic activity has kind of rebounded which can provide some support overall to the demand for crude oil. Markets weren't really factoring in the complete lockdowns that have been announced so that probably is a knee jerk reaction at the movement. But if you look into details probably things are not as bad as the market may be reacting to.

Vikas Halan of Moody’s Investors Service

We do not believe there is any reason for us to revise the guidance, we still believe we should end the year with about 7 percent growth on both the asset side as well as the liability side. To the extent that we are in the liquidity surplus situation and there does not seem to be any need to go for deposits aggressively by pushing up rates, I would believe that this improvement is sustainable.

Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO of Bank of Baroda

Investors should expect near-term volatility in the markets due to the second wave of COVID infections in the US and Europe. However, long term investors with a timeframe of five years should use the volatility to invest more in the markets as the economic fundamentals and macros are well-positioned. There are very attractive opportunities in the non-lending space which include insurance and asset management companies (AMCs).

Akash Singhania Fund Manager at Motilal Oswal AMC

I am overall positive on the building material space whether it is Pidilite, whether it is something like APL Apollo, players like Polycab India, I think this space looks good for growth as things turn normal, as there is a revival in the housing space which we are witnessing. If you want to play a discretionary space, play better consumption names, and play some of the fast-moving electrical good, consumer durable names. Play consumption in a better way rather than hope trade liker PVR where we are uncertain in terms of how things will pan.

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants

Our pipeline, our wins are pretty good and we do hope that H2 will be far better on revenue and we will maintain our margin profile in H2 as well. Some softness in one of the top five accounts caused a revenue decline. Excluding that, revenues grew 2.8 percent sequentially in the top 20 accounts. Our cloud business has grown up about 12 percent year-on-year (YoY). If you further segment it into the next-generation cloud, it has grown about 33 percent. It used to be 10 percent of our business a year ago, it is about 14.5 percent now and I do see significant upside potential in our cloud business.

Sandeep Kishore, MD & CEO, Zensar Technologies

The growth came from all three divisions and that is the trend we expect to continue. We have very good visibility for our revenue growth and we are reasonably confident to maintain gross margin and EBITDA margin as well. We are confident that we will be able to maintain the EBITDA between 29 percent and 30 percent. We don’t want to bring debt down beyond this level because we have a very large capital expansion plan ahead of us.

Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO, Laurus Labs

Things have moved better in the consumer and residential space as against the infra and industrial space in Q2. Hopefully, that should start coming back in Q3 and Q4 with the new capex coming in and government spending increasing. There was a significant reduction in the advertising space in Q2 but going into the festive season and moving forward into the season for seasonal products like fans and air-conditioners, the advertising and promotions have started coming back to pre-COVID levels or normal levels.

Anil Rai Gupta, CMD at Havells India

We were able to capitalise on our product strength as well as our geographical spread because we are more into rural space and that has helped us with higher disbursals. We see the demand coming back in the festival season this quarter, but we need to see how sustainable it will be going forward post the festival season. Light commercial vehicle there is a pickup. There is good demand in the rural for mini and light commercial vehicles because e-commerce is picking up.

D Arul Selvan, Executive Vice President & CFO at Cholamandalam Investment and Finance

India sites were impacted significantly during this quarter with the number of our colleagues in the manufacturing plants testing positive for COVID that needed us to have intermittent shutdowns in the plant. That did impact our ability to manufacture and supply. This was the first-ever time we faced some pricing pressure on a limited number of products to our base products. But our outlook continues to remain positive in the US. We are confident of a growth trajectory.

R Ananthanarayanan, MD and CEO at Strides Pharma Science

If you see my stress book that is the amount which is held under holder that is about Rs 10,300 crore as of June 30. From that we have already recovered about Rs 6,000 crore; as of date, my asset book which is on hold is only about Rs 4,000 crore. My SMA-II book is hardly 0.37 percent which is about Rs 2,800 crore. At any worst-case scenario, I think slippages may be around Rs 3000-3,500 crore for which we have already made provisioning

L V Prabhakar, MD & CEO of Canara Bank

We expect the disbursement to be on par with last year’s Q3 and Q4 for the second half of this year. That should give us around 5 percent premium growth for the full year. We were waiting for all the economic activities to restart and once the economic activities restart, customers start paying. Credit demand is good. I feel October, November, and December being harvest plus festival period, the movement has to be higher than the previous quarter. We are at 6.6 percent of net interest margins (NIMs) and should reach 7 percent by end of this year. We expect the borrowing cost to come down by 20 bps in the next couple of quarters.

Umesh Revankar, MD at Shriram Transport Finance

If the level of the crack remains at the same level, it is unlikely that we will be able to repeat the same performance on refining in Q3. We have had a plan of spending about Rs 8,000 crore of capex. We are trying to slightly increase it, but no significant increase is possible. However, we are hopeful that about a 10 percent increase should be possible as we close the year. BPCL will increase presence in the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure once demand picks up. Closing the divestment before March 31 2021 is very ambitious.

N Vijayagopal, Director-Finance, BPCL

With this order book of 700,000 tonne, which will largely get executed over the next two quarters, I am sure we should be able to maintain some sort of a similar order in the profitability rung. At this point in time, we have a very healthy net cash position of more than Rs 635 crore in our balance sheet. So the balance sheet is absolutely strong. Our order intake in Q2 was almost close to 250,000-260,000 tonnes which was almost the quantity to be executed.

Vipul Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Welspun Corp

Isagro growth rate has added about 11 percent and overall the domestic business seems to have a good growth rate in terms of demand. The export business is in-line with our expectations. Quarterly operating profit was up 46 percent. This is operating leverage which is kicking in added by a certain product mix.

Mayank Singhal, Vice Chairman and MD at PI Industries

The rainfall that was caused by the depression in the Bay of Bengal, which impacted the entire Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and North Karnataka, right all the way up to Pune and even Mumbai for a day, has been a bit of a dampener. However, given the demand-supply economics, as the demand grows we should expect there should be room for us to increase the prices especially to pass on the increase in price cuts coming in.