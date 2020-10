The government is still controlling COVID-19 testing. I am not referring to the Maharashtra government, it’s all over the country. In some states, Thyrocare has been told not to pick up samples, verbally. In some states – ‘don’t report to ICMR, reverse the data, we will tell you the cutoff, then you report’. Let me tell you that because of antibody levels rising, the number of people getting admitted in hospitals is reducing, number of beds are either stagnating or coming down. So positive side is happening but the government is unnecessarily panicked to show the neighbouring state that ‘I am a better state’. They are controlling the numbers and this is unfair

A Velumani, CMD & CEO, Thyrocare Technologies

By this weekend most of the banks will be ready with their numbers and after that audit, we will be able to stick to these November 5th guidelines of crediting the borrowers. There was a huge expectation that a lot of accounts will get into restructuring, we have not seen that kind of action. Very few accounts are under discussion particularly on the large side which has to get into Kamath Committee.

Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India and Chairman, Indian Banks' Association

The growth in Bharti Airtel seems better and faster compared to the earlier quarters. In subsequent quarters too with the improvement into the situation, they would be in a much better position to sell the data packs and generate higher amount of revenue. However, for them to make the breakeven and probably making the profit thereafter, at least another 15 percent jump is required in ARPUs. Should that be the situation probably you would see better times going forward for Bharti on the profit front.

Deven Choksey of KRChoksey

Great set of numbers from Bharti and it addresses some of the investors’ concerns which were just building that there is no catalyst in the stock given that tariff hikes are not happening or they are getting delayed. ARPU story remains intact, so if all the subscribers were to be 4G today the ARPU can straight away go to Rs 200. Then there is upgradation of plans in the subscribers as well, there is movement in post-paid, so it is a healthy addition. In this quarter Bharti has seen subscriber growth because of the recharges and some of the lost customers coming back.

Rajiv Sharma, Head-Research, SBICAP Securities

The implications of US election on Indian market will be more than Bihar election. If Trump loses, there will be a significant negative impact on Indian market.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services

The increased rubber prices will start coming into effect around Q4 onwards which will be negative for margins. In the months of October, November, we are seeing very large demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Rural economy has done well, with farm sector showing 50-60 percent growth in replacement segment. It is a mix of pent-up demand and a lot of other aspects that have caused good growth in this quarter.

Anant Goenka, MD, CEAT

It’s time to have a very balanced portfolio rather than trying to go aggressively ‘overweight-underweight’ in any sector. I see scope in the NBFC sector since it has seen some consolidation and also expect a big pick up in the residential real estate space. The return of Harley Davidson indicates there is interest in their bikes in India. Passenger vehicles seem to be in a sweet spot and they expect things to improve for commercial vehicles in the next 2 quarters. IT sector will be an aggressive growth play for the next few years.

Krishna Kumar Karwa, MD, Emkay Global

There is a general pent-up demand coming back. We have also had good traction on new product launches that we had this quarter. I believe lower input costs has been one of the reasons for strong margins. However, there is a tightness developing in the market, so going forward the input cost may not be as good as they have been in Q3. Industrial business is still recovering. We have seen improvement month-on-month. Automotive is seeing good volume progress. On a whole our volumes are up versus Q3 last year, which is a good sign.

Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India

Incremental contribution by new products will help us grow in the US market. The clearance of facilities by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) is key for the company. We expect US FDA re-inspection for Indrad and Dahej unit to happen soon. We expect second half of FY21 for Indian market to be better than H1FY21 and we expect growth in the Indian market every quarter. Our net debt to EBITDA stands at 1.7 times as of September 30.

Sudhir Menon, ED & CFO, Torrent Pharma

No raids were conducted at Sarda Mines. It was a routine inspection. We have not started transporting ore from Sarda Mines yet. We have sent a request letter to the Director-Mines and to the secretary, and hopefully we should get the clearance today. We have not received any letter from any of the authorities and whatever letters issued to Sarda Mines, the company will reply to it. There is no risk to the inventory at Sarda Mines. We have 7.5 million tonne inventory there. There is no time limit on how long JSPL will take to lift 7.5 million tonne inventory from Sarda Mines.

VR Sharma, Managing Director, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

We are looking at a large correction once the markets go below the level of 11,712-11,660 if the markets go below that - that is a confirmation that the big correction is taking hold in the market.

Jai Bala, CMT, cashthechaos.com

There is going to be no transaction with Adani in near future. We will be able to maintain margin at current levels and expect second half of the year to be much better than H1. We have set up a large facility for Amazon in Delhi which will be operational in next couple of days and that’s going to give us revenue for next 5 months of this year. Therefore, we see Q3 and Q4 to be much better than the first half of this year.

Sunil Nair, CEO, Snowman Logistics

Titan has bounced back best in terms of jewellery. In terms of margins, currently you do need activation, studded share clearly would have been lower because customer is going more for gold as asset class and company is also fine tuning its strategy. I think Q3 should be better in terms of margin. But I think Titan clearly is a stock we continue to like from medium to long term perspective because sales resilience has been very good in the jewellery business.

Abneesh Roy, EVP-Institutional Equities of Edelweiss Securities

Titan’s jewellery business numbers are in line with expectations, the EBITDA numbers seems to be a little on the lower side. We will have to understand what exactly has happened there. As far as revenue numbers are concerned, I think they are fine right now.