We are fairly confident that the deficit will be made up in the remaining months. In addition to the budgeted capital expenditure, we have added Rs 25,000 crore in the package that the minister has announced. I am optimistic that we will spend both the budgeted and the additional Rs 25,000 crore.

TV Somanathan, Expenditure Secretary, Government of India

***********************

The biosimilars’ segment performance was below par this quarter. Although we had 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth from Rs 607 crore to Rs 676 crore this fiscal, we were below plan because of various operational issues. The company was committed to the target of $1 billion by FY22 in terms of biosimilars revenue. There is a huge demand for affordable insulin in the US. We entered the market with a 65 percent discount

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon

***********************

All product segments seem to be going at a good pace given the fact that T-3 and T-4 are going at a much higher rate. They are outstripping the growth across segments and that is why we see that there is a difference between value and volume which has come in. The company saw double-digit volume growth in September and demand in October kept pace. Raw material prices have moved higher as demand is picking up.

Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints

***********************

We have been conservative about our investments in emerging markets. However, things are beginning to change and we are certainly taking a closer look at emerging markets. We have upgraded our rating, our view of that area particularly in Asian area.

The Democrats are likely to win US Presidential election. US polling could narrow if any more irregularities emerge.

On COVID, Remdesivir approval will inspire some confidence in the market. The market will respond well initially and then will subside.

Gary Schlossberg, Global Strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute

***********************

Asian Paints is a hold for now. The price increase which happened in exterior and water-proofing segment, decorative segment, double digit growth – nothing is wrong. Everything is moving right for Asian. Absolutely no complaints. People who believe in the long-term can go ahead and buy into it.

With the correction which we are seeing in the pharma stocks, it is time to possibly look at a couple of pharma companies. Alembic Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) will be my best bets.

Midcap IT space in terms of valuations is not comfortable but in terms of numbers, the story looks extremely good. The company in which I would possibly like to put in my money – again the valuation is not very comfortable – is a stock which cannot be valued easily, it is Tata Communications.

Mehraboon J Irani, MD and CEO at Gini Gems Consultants

***********************

There are early signs of many companies likely to see some growth in the year. We will participate in some of them but if we are valuation conscious then there are some segments in the market that we will take money off the table. Gains in the markets have narrowed to a few sectors. However, chemicals or businesses that are catering to the domestic environment – these are much consolidated in nature, there is a trade that is across the world and we will have to look further than just chemicals, pharmaceuticals and IT.

Kenneth Andrade, Founder & CEO of Old Bridge Capital Management

***********************

A second round of stimulus is a necessary condition for growth to sustain. If there is no stimulus, I think there will be fairly secular impact across industries on growth. However, the sector is in for a new and sustained phase of growth once the dust on COVID fully settles. The travel-transportation segment is I think into 2022 before their revenues come back to pre-COVID levels, maybe mid-2022. Tech may lead that recovery by couple of quarters, but even then we are talking about 5-6 quarters for tech spending recovery fully in that sector.

R Srikrishna, CEO of Hexaware Technologies

***********************

We have got 21 blocks in five rounds so far. In this round five we have not got four blocks. We would be spending roughly around $25-28 million for exploration of these four blocks – two blocks in Assam and two in Rajasthan. Our policy is to strengthen our position as number one operator in Northeast. We are striving to step it up and we want to increase it close to Rs 6,000 crore. Next year we are planning to step it up to Rs 9,000 crore

P Chandrasekaran, Director - Exploration and Development, Oil India

***********************

The large deal pipeline continues to be robust. We intend to continue to be specialists as we have presence in a very limited set of verticals. Our exposure to the aviation industry has contracted significantly. At this point in time 51 percent of our revenue comes in from financial services, only 19 percent comes in from the travel sector at this point in time. Every vertical that we operate in has grown, insurance has grown, BFSI has grown, travel has grown. The growth has been broad-based.

Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Coforge

***********************

We booked good orders across the field, but the large one that we booked during the quarter was the Airtel full end-to-end fibre rollout in 10 circles in the country. We are pretty bullish on the overall order book outlook. We are guiding for margins to be between 18 percent and 20 percent on EBITDA levels. So, we do believe that it is sustainable.

Anand Agarwal, Group CEO of Sterlite Technologies

***********************

I think the business, both US and ex-US, the bulk drug business especially, as well as in the India business we expect to see a strong momentum. We have invested a large amount in capex in the last 3 years and a lot of these plants would go into pre-operative next year. So, just to give a guidance to say that things are on track we have given this guidance of EPS of Rs 60 and saying that the balance of the year we should be able to perform to these levels. So, we are extremely confident that we will deliver on these numbers.

We might apply for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the API sector, but we are currently in the process of evaluating the scheme.

Shaunak Amin, MD of Alembic Pharma

***********************

Demand has revived in the September quarter and this quarter too looks good. Earnings for this year should be better than the previous year. The company was planning to launch haircare products in a new price range. Economy range is growing faster than premium trend. Customers have also become value seeking by buying larger packs so it lasts for long time and also the economy is on the upswing.

Jaideep Nandi, MD of Bajaj Consumer

***********************

Things are improving, demand is also increasing. Demand is almost normal, diesel and aviation (fuel) is yet to pick up. Our crude throughput during this quarter was 2.05 million tonne (mt) compared to the last quarter of 1.3 mt. This is going to be 9 mtpa refinery. Once it gets approved, in four years’ time it will come on stream. The total expenditure for this project will be around Rs 29,000-30,000 crore.

SN Pandey, Managing Director of Chennai Petroleum

***********************

Average occupancy was at 30 percent between August and now. This is largely been driven by staycations and working in hotels in close-by drive-in locations because the commercial traffic has not shown any uptick whatsoever. There has been some commercial uptick in the tier-II and below cities. The room rates were 15-18 percent down this year. Howeverwe are seeing an uptick in pricing gradually as demand was picking up.

Rattan Keswani, Deputy MD, Lemon Tree Hotels

***********************

We have crossed our pre-COVID peak revenues this quarter. Our growth will recover on sequential basis from Q2 onwards and even Q1 which was the crisis quarter, we didn’t decline on year-on-year (YoY) basis. So if we continue the trajectory, we can definitely look at the current growth rate sustain on a YoY basis. Revenue growth for FY21 could be in the mid-to-high single digits.

We are taking a lot of the margin operating leverage that we are getting in the current environment and reinvesting it back in either competency buildup or sales expansion and in many cases we are also using some of that to invest for ramp-up on the deal that we are winning over the last few quarters.

Nitin Rakesh, CEO & MD, Mphasis

***********************

The topic which was very big for NBFCs liquidity, I believe it is well and truly behind the sector especially behind AAA companies. Concentration going ahead will actually be on reducing borrowing costs. That was not the concentration last year, it was more about liquidity. Rural segment where we are strong and now becoming stronger, in farm we have taken number one position, we have been able to ride on that and we will continue to ride on that. Disbursements which are still just picking up, like microfinance will pick up going into Q3-Q4

Dinanath Dubhashi, MD & CEO of L&T Finance Holdings

***********************

The COVID impact has been very strong. Current year numbers should end up anywhere between 15 percent and 20 percent lower than what we did last year but we strongly think that COVID impact took us back by two years. Going into next year, the business should slowly start recovering. As the unlocking started, we started doing better volumes on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. The demand has been improving MoM that is the reason we might end up doing only 15-20 percent lower. The company has seen a strong volume growth and going forward it will sustain on a MoM basis.