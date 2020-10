Cloud migration was already in the works, it has just got significantly accelerated. For a large part of the IT landscape to move to the cloud is at least a five-year journey. It is a very big existing legacy landscape and that is going to take a few years for completely migrating to the cloud, modernizing and simplifying applications and get all the integrations done. I see good 3-5 year kind of a trend-driven around cloud migration and digital transformation kind of opportunities. The company has had very good bookings this quarter and has won 15 transformational deals.

There will be a positive growth year-on-year (YoY) which is a significant increase based on the overall momentum. Overall the execution and fulfilment got better and better as the quarter went by, so eventually constant currency growth of 4.5 percent was delivered.

C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies

Green shoots were visible in the travel and hospitality vertical. However, a full recovery is still a few quarters away. The total active client number will continue to fall….Exposure to travel & hospitality led to fall in top 10 clients’ contributions. Domestic travel is coming back a little bit, but there is no news about international travel. So, my view is that travel and hospitality will take much longer to fully recover.

Overall situation is quite optimistic as far as total contract value (TCV) is concerned this year. The renewals in Q1 led to a spike in TCV. The overall TCV in H1 was 10 percent higher year-on-year.

Debashis Chatterjee, MD & CEO, Mindtree

Lower cost of funds aided strong net interest income (NII) growth for South Indian Bank during the September quarter. However, elevated provisions continue to impact earnings. We expect about Rs 1,700 crore of book from moratorium loans will become NPA over next few quarters and we also expect about Rs 1,200 crore to be restructured in the immediate period. Net interest margin (NIM) for FY21 is expected to be at 3 percent.

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank

HCL Technologies has set itself up for very high expectations. There is great potential in the product side that they have developed after the IBM acquisition and that will start playing out or making sure that the numbers are resilient enough for quarters to come by.

Prakash Diwan, Market Expert

We have asked KPMG to resign in Mauritius. It remains our global auditors including India. After the acquisition of Arysta, the workload in Mauritius went up substantially and Mauritius being a small office of KPMG and run out of South Africa, we could never close our accounts on time because appropriate resources were not available in Mauritius to close our accounts for more than 100 subsidiaries.

Jai Shroff, Global CEO of United Phosphorus Limited (UPL)

We have made a provision of Rs 9 crore for interest on interest in Q2. Slippages would have been Rs 237 crore if normal rules had been applicable. A portfolio of 2.5-3 percent can seek restructuring. We made a provision of Rs 400 crore due to restructuring estimation of 3 percent of loans. We expect loan growth of 8-9 percent for FY21. We are looking to grow ahead of the market and will continue to gain market share.

Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Federal Bank

MCX Base Metal Index is a very well balanced index with all the 5 base metals. It gives you a portfolio approach to all the base metals. Base metals are normally indicators of economic activity. So someone can take exposure to this index based on their perception of the economic activities.

This is a cash-settled product. The current pricing is around 11,800 which makes the lot size slightly less than 6 lakh and the margins would be roughly around Rs 50,000-60,000. So, it becomes very accessible to even smaller participants in the market.

Rishi Nathany of MCX

Net profit in Q2 was lower because of Rs 50 crore being written off towards stock loss arising from the steep fall in oil prices. The first quarter was pretty much of a wash out, the second quarter has bounced back well, volumes are showing very robust traction and our focus on international markets is paying off and our international volumes is going up. So overall profitability on a standalone basis is good. But we thought it is prudent to provide for this Rs 50 crore of stock loss that we have had on oil price and so we have whittled it off in this quarter itself.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, Phillips Carbon

There has been a spike in demand. We are almost closing in on our 100 percent capacity and we are expanding by another 20 percent. The company is exporting about 70 percent of the products. Around 80 percent of our products go into the renovation of homes. We have been seeing that for the last few months, the domestic market is getting back in shape. We have reached to our pre-COVID levels. The utilization level has increased from 70 percent in Q1 to more than 90 percent now. We are targeting Rs 500 crore revenues in the next 4-5 years.