FMCG is a sector that has done well, it is continuing to be on the growth path. As far as cigarettes are concerned, there have been certain restrictions on distribution from time to time, localized lockdowns and so on. So that has had its impact. The only sector under stress at the moment is hospitality. Agriculture and manufacturing looks on a relatively good wicket. There is of course stress on the service side and metros have not recovered the way the smaller town and rural areas have.

- Sanjiv Puri, CMD, ITC

It is when Indian policy is extremely accommodative, inflation revs up and in spite of that the currency doesn’t crack….this is a goldilocks moment for India. We will get the benefit of this for the next couple of years. This policy construct that India is running into over the next couple of years is extremely sweet for India. If this continues for the next six months, there will be a solid economic recovery in 2021-2022.

- Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder of Marcellus Investment Manager

The sentiment is coming back in a positive way. People are looking at the NBFC sector and most of the people survived will now do well because as the economy recovers there will be demand for credit and no new players are coming in. Therefore, I am personally optimistic that it may be a golden time for some of the NBFCs that survived and have got robust system and policies at the backend. There was a good bounce back in affordable housing, but the strongest demand has been in gold and business loans. The average ticket size for a home loan was Rs 15-16 lakh.

- Nirmal Jain, Chairman & CEO of IIFL Finance

Metropolis Healthcare and Thyrocare Technologies can grow in double digits over next several years. It’s about $10 billion market in India and that market is growing at 10 percent, so there is a lot of room. Indian IT sector is doing well on the back of digital transformation theme and they continue to like Infosys. We are not in a rush to buy banks or auto stocks for now.

- Randy Watts, CIO at O'neil Global Advisors

There is significant improvement in volumes across the board for commodity stocks, ferrous, non-ferrous and prices as well have gone back to pre-COVID levels. Vedanta is such a major player within the metals industry, and so will benefit from a cyclical upswing in the prices and volumes. These are high operating leverage business, so as and when revenues go up, profits will rise even sharply. I am quite positive on Vedanta.

- Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities

Demand is back to 90 percent of the pre-COVID levels. Expect to benefit from the festive season. The company has managed to maintain market share. FY21 will be 80 percent of FY20 and in H2FY21, we will see 7.5 percent growth, YoY.

- B Thiagarajan, MD of Blue Star

It’s a good indication that patients are coming back to the system. A lot of measures have been put in place which generates confidence in patients’ mind, but numbers are still not normal. India receives a lot of international patients which of course are not back yet. COVID testing currently contribute 25 percent of SRL Diagnostics' revenue; and though not very profitable, COVID tests are contributing to volumes in general. Elective surgeries are back to 65 percent levels. We expect business to return to normal in this half of the year.

- Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO of Fortis Healthcare

Residential sales in the quarter ended September indicate that the worst could be over for the real estate sector, and the festive season could see sales further picking up. The September quarter has witnessed real estate launches and sales at 80 percent and 65 percent of pre-COVID levels respectively. Real estate demand in Mumbai has picked up, and it is now at 75 percent of pre-COVID levels and that in Bengaluru was almost back to pre-COVID levels. However, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad are still suffering in terms of demand.

In terms of prices, realty prices in Bengaluru have risen marginally whereas they have declined by 5-15 percent in majority of the cities. Developers are quite okay with that as long as the inventory is moving fast.

- Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants

I am quite pleased to say that the sales volume – as far as Brigade Enterprises is concerned - in July-September is matched or are marginally more than the pre-COVID level, it has reached 100 percent of the pre-COVID level sales. The reason is that the customers have realised that this is the best time to buy realty because the prices are at its lowest.

- MR Jaishankar, CMD, Brigade Enterprises

The theme for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) space for the quarter ended September is the return to normalcy. Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) is likely to report very decent numbers this time as their healthcare and hygiene portfolio has done very well. Fundamentally, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) looks very attractive and has the right potential to deliver at least 20 percent return from here onwards.

- Vishal Gutka, AVP, Consumer and Media at Phillip Capital

HDFC Bank looks set for making a new high, according to the technical charts, and HDFC could face resistance around Rs 2,200. The IT Index still has a lot of steam left, and could touch 23,000 near term. However, it was prudent to wait for a pullback and allocate fresh money only on a correction.