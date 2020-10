We have been highlighting through thematic notes that pharma and chemical structural story as India gains more market share in export markets. So as economic reopening is going on and cyclical like consumer discretionary whether retail and auto are coming back.

- Rana Gupta, MD, Manulife Investment Management

Disbursals have picked up and in September 2020 total disbursals were at 75 percent of September 2019. Q4FY21 disbursals should be similar to Q4FY20 levels. My sense is that in this particular quarter we should be doing around Rs 5,000 crore of retail disbursals which should increase to about Rs 8,000 crore in Q4.

- Gagan Banga, VC & MD, Indiabulls Housing Finance

We do foresee that festive season should show better demand. It looks like we are on the path of the revival and greenshoots are broadly evident when we look at September.

- Mahendra Singhi, MD and CEO of Dalmia Cement

Going on to flattish gross domestic product (GDP) in the second half of the year, which means that there would be this momentum reversal, which is going to ensure that any form of correction in the market would be bought. I don’t see that is changing for the rest of the year at this juncture. Over the last two months, we have added some bit of weight to financials.

- Venugopal Garre, Director at Bernstein

The availability of liquidity has improved in the last four-five months, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has done a lot of things including government schemes like LTRO, partial credit guarantee schemes. Kudos to the government of India and to RBI for making sure liquidity has been enough to make sure what was the environment of a crisis in the economy a few months ago has abated.

- Rashesh Shah, Chairman & CEO at Edelweiss Group

You have a great play at housing finance companies (HFCs) because the demand of housing is unprecedented as what we are seeing on the ground. It is a bank play, it is an insurance company play, it is an HFC play. And I think HFCs are going to outperform the banks in the next three months.

- Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions