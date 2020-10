One needs to go into the committee meeting with an open mind. The monetary transmission is a financial phenomenon than an economic phenomenon and the role of financial friction has a role in interest rates.

- Jayanth Varma, RBI Monetary Policy Committee Member

On all parameters against which a bank's performance is measured, SBI is in a healthy position as on date. Whatever parameter you choose, there is absolutely no debate about it that the bank's position is very comfortable, its balance sheet is very healthy, its P&L is very healthy. Despite COVID-19, I am very hopeful that SBI’s balance sheet and P&L will continue to remain healthy. So on every parameter as far as the financial performance is concerned, the bank is in a very good position.

- Rajnish Kumar, outgoing chairman of SBI

On the technology side, we have seen a lot of adoption of digital across all businesses, not only in India but also globally. That is going to be a game-changer. The growth for the Indian IT companies could go up to double-digit and that could not sustain for the next 4-5 years’ timeframe. We have seen a broader recovery, especially in two-wheelers. We are seeing even in the lower end four-wheelers and personal mobility is seeing good traction. So, we are positive on the two-wheelers and on the four-wheeler space.

- Mahesh Patil, Co-CIO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

We have seen for the past many years that the dealers start building up their stocks ahead of the festive season in anticipation of good retail sales. Seeing the way we have seen supply chain issues since lockdown, dealers are also trying to have as much inventory they can today. But obviously, this is all in anticipation of a good festive season.

- Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, FADA

There is a huge appetite for emerging markets for the rest of the year. We are seeing less money going into gold. It seems like the inflation hedge push which was driving a lot of money towards those funds earlier in the year is getting harder and even the most nervous investor is finding it difficult to predict take-off in inflation anytime soon. The strengthening dollar takes away another catalyst for demand.

- Cameron Brandt, Director of Research, EPFR Global

If I look at the way the prices should be moving, what you would be observing is that there will be a huge supply constraint in the market. Secondly, most of the projects, if they do not get the required liquidity to complete themselves – the project components, they will take their own time to complete the existing projects. So, I foresee on the one hand supply constraints. On the other hand, I find – this is my view that people are prepared to go for the decision-making process now than what they were in the first 3-4 months of this COVID epidemic. So, in my view, naturally, the prices can only start inching upwards as the supply constraint is visible to the customers.

- JC Sharma, VC & MD, Sobha

As we go into the second quarter, the growth was a strong as that of in the first quarter, but then it tapered a bit. It would be wrong to compare the growth of the last two months of the second quarter to the first quarter primarily because the situations are not comparable. Secondly, the growth in the second quarter it is still higher than the pre-COVID levels. To my mind, going strong for processed food and it would continue at least for some more time to come.

- Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products

In the first four weeks, we need to gain back confidence and get evangelism out of our consumers. There is no question of taking the pricing up over the first four weeks. We are going to be discounting the pricing however the caveat remains that if we do get any new film which will get released that would run on exactly the same way as pre-COVID, nothing extra or nothing lower.

- Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Cinemas

There has been good traction in the month of September. We have reached the pre-COVID level. We are experiencing good growth in our disbursement from June onwards. This disbursement is more in the affordable segment particularly.

- Siddhartha Mohanty, MD & CEO, LIC Housing Finance

The banking segment is picking up well and e-commerce is doing well. Since airline is getting opened, that segment is doing well but apart from that, we see a lot of traction in the mobile payment segment especially companies like Google Pay, Paytm, or other segments. I think the number of digital transactions increasing day by day and people being at home are using more digital platforms. So I think the payment is one area where we see a lot of growth.