In the last six months, the financial sector has been underperformer due to uncertainties and fear of the unknown. The fact remains that there is a huge variant. There are many banks that are sound, with different customer profiles better lending practices and sound risk management. As things unravel and as clarity comes in, some of the top banks and NBFCs are expected to see a huge turnaround. So we remain very positive.

- Siddharth Bothra, senior vice president - Fund Manager at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company

If you take out six months to one year out of the life of a multiplex company, it is good as a long-term investment. Every investor who buys needs to shut out next one-year of performances and buy for 2022. I think markets have enough steam to go towards 12,000 and is likely to do that before December.

- Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Financial Services

The margins of IT companies have improved with the visibility for FY22 and the valuations are still in the reasonable zone if compared with other defensive sectors like consumer and pharma. Post-COVID, there is a trend of consumption as well as the new manufacturing investment which might come into India. Some of those opportunities are found more in midcap and smallcap. We have been selectively buying midcaps and smallcaps even before COVID and during COVID.

- Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities at Tata Mutual Fund

We have the proceeds of about Rs 165 crore as the primary issue and we use most of the money for expansions in respect to the Capex for increasing our capacities to 625 KL from 375 KL. This will be an increase of 60 percent capacities of processing of chemicals. Rest of the money would be utilised for the expanded volumes, working capital as well as for the new products.

The CBI case that is against one of the promoters is in his personal level. Naresh Goyal is a promoter group person and a co-founder of the company. But since about one and a half year he is not the director nor is he holding any position in the company.

- Kamalkumar Aggarwal of CMD, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals

Being under a PCA, Lakshmi Vilas Bank haven’t lent new money out very much. That may have helped them tide over this moratorium issue because you don’t have a lot of new clients. There are old assets that they are very familiar with. They haven’t grown, so their denominator is always shrinking and as a result the NPA percentages are increasing.

- Pramod Bhasin, Founder & Chairman, Clix Capital

Q2 should be much better than Q1. We will continue to maintain the guidance of 15 percent growth in gold loan and we continue with that even after Q2. We will be able to achieve that by the end of the year. In the home finance, we did not do any new lending in Q1 or Q2. We are now starting to do new lending in the home finance, but after the moratorium that is in September. We see a good response from the customers and the recovery is almost 85-90 percent These are all good signs that customers are coming up for better payments and that’s what we see in the home finance also but lending will start only in Q3 and Q4.

- George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

We will bounce back, maybe March or April 2021 onwards when things normalise. Since our costs had come down dramatically, now even 50 percent capacity will be okay. But we will be staggering our shows all over the world. We will be having a lot of offers from Monday to Thursday. In any case, I don’t want to crowd the people on the weekends. These are not times where you need the cinemas to be packed. So I am quite happy that even if it runs at 50 percent occupancy over the weekend, it is okay.

- Ajay Bijli, CMD, PVR

There has been an outstanding recovery for us in the international markets and we have had our highest ever sales for exports. Going forward, I think October will certainly be better than September. If supply chains holds out, we will have our highest ever exports again.

- ​Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto

It has been a V shaped recovery for us. After the initial April and May - after the lockdown and unlock, volumes have been steadily rising and we have full recovered. We have crossed the average of last year. Average volumes of 9.44 mmscmd and continuously doing 9.5 and above over the last few days.

- Nitesh Bhandari, CFO, Gujarat Gas

In the second quarter, we have seen a much bigger jump despite the restrictions. The month of September has been quite encouraging and with a brand like Ginger we have already exceeded 50 percent of occupancy in September. But the important factor is October to March when the industry does 60 percent or 65 percent of the revenue in most of the brands. Although, a bit late, it is still very much in time to get this Unlock 5 in the important half of the year.

- Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels

There is a good pick up in the second quarter. We have reached a level of about 65-70 percent execution - that is pre-COVID level. We are likely to reach 90 percent by end of October provided the pandemic is contained and there is no major disturbance at the project site.

We are doing some of the marquee projects for the central government agencies. We are building three medical campuses for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), each package is about Rs 1,000 crore. Those orders are under the execution quite nicely and there are no payment problems as they are all AAA-rated companies.