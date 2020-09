We were very clear that markets were significantly undervalued. At this time there is moderate undervaluation in markets overall. When we look at these markets, we have to be cognizant of the prevailing interest rates and the sharp fall in the cost of capital that we have seen. It would not be difficult for equities to beat that lower cost of capital by a very decent margin even in the subdued growth revival.

- Prashant Jain, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer, HDFC Asset Management

***********************

It is a structural turnaround in the pharmaceutical space. Domestic has been doing well for the last few years but US is turning around. Valuations are running a little bit ahead of the curve but the market is in a mood to over-reward and growth sectors. We are selectively positive on the diagnostics and hospitals. Life insurance may be a little bit fairish valued at this point. The competition is much lesser and the opportunity scale is much higher in general insurance than in life insurance sector.

- Dhiraj Agarwal, co-head equities at Ambit Capital

***********************

Both the PSUs, ONGC and Oil India, are losing money on the gas business. I think this is something the government would like to end and encourage investment. Therefore, expect some changes is to happen. One of the ideas being floated is to introduce a floor price - that will ensure minimum gas prices guaranteed for the domestic producer.

- P Elango, MD, HOEC

***********************

There are no signs of growth coming back to any sector. Every company that I speak to largely apart from select pockets like tractors or agrochemicals etc. is indicating in September they are at somewhere between 50 percent to 80 percent or 90 percent.

- Hitendra Dave, Head-Global Banking & Markets, HSBC India

***********************

We believe that making a shift to the new opportunities will help us to protect the revenue decline that we saw in the last quarter which was about 14 percent. We hope that the demand from the large commercial building segment to rise because of the increased needs of security, air quality, social distancing, sanitization and others. Honeywell has a lot of automation and a lot of solutions that will give that assurance to the people.

- Ashish Gaikwad, MD, Honeywell Automation

***********************

Winding down the FCI is what farmers fear. If you wind down FCI completely, then you will have a revolt on your hands. I think the legitimate question is that what do you do with this excess stocks and the answer is the provision that already exists, which is that FCI must do more frequent and more geographically dispersed open market operations to offload the grains.