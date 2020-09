The intraday leverage will go live from October 1 in phases. Over the next nine months, intraday leverages will get reduced significantly. So that will have a bigger impact on the trading volumes on the exchanges than this upfront cash margin. Overall on the exchanges, there has been a slight dip in volumes. It is very tricky to look at volumes month-on-month because volumes are also a factor of volatility and leverage. This month generally has been a lesser volatile month, so that could also be a reason for the lesser volumes on the exchanges.

- Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha

**************

The global recovery especially in European and US recovery will continue to lead the Indian recovery. So the export-oriented sectors should continue to do well. The software stocks are still not overvalued considering the continued earnings upgrades we may see and the fact that these are good quality cash generating machines. The export-oriented sectors like software, pharmaceuticals, auto ancillary or engineering exporters, chemicals and APIs will continue to command premiums.

- Mihir Vora, Director & CIO, Max Life Insurance

**************

The FMCG sector is doing well. The sector may see reasonably good revenue growth and margins expansion for a longer period of time. FMCG sector will see double-digit earnings growth. Considering the kind of free cash flows and the distribution they could do in terms of buyback etc, it is a pretty reasonable space to be in at this time when there is uncertainty around it.

- S Krishna Kumar, CIO-Equity, Sundaram Mutual Fund

**************

UTI AMC is fully capitalized. Our group networth is over Rs 2,800 crore. I believe the capital base which we have after paying the dividends year after year, we have sufficient fund to fuel our growth whether it is organic or inorganic.

- Imtaiyazur Rahman, Whole-time Director & CEO, UTI AMC

**************

The dollar has some more upside. It has clearly bottomed out in the last few weeks. But I think we do see a little bit more upside in the dollar from here. It is not going to be as aggressive as we have seen in the last couple of weeks.

- Mitul Kotecha, Senior Emerging Market Strategist of TD Securities

**************

With the sharp sell-off that we have had, I am not sure that there is a big amount of downside remaining. There are near term concerns about COVID, the stimulus package, global cases rising, global economic slowdown particularly in Europe, all causing some risk-off and clearly, the US fiscal stimulus hitting a rock.

- Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner, Geosphere Capital Management

**************

The Indian market has seen a narrow rally from its lows and that has also been the case in China, and in the United States. Financials are reflecting much more of the economic damage and uncertainty that COVID has brought. These stocks are weak because of the expectation of a delayed exit from the impact of the pandemic and lockdown, i.e. in 2021 or in the middle of 2021.

- Adrian Mowat, Emerging Markets Equity Strategist

**************

One of the worrying numbers which I see in this is the lack of companies which have made fresh filings with Sebi for approvals. If I look at the data for the last 3-4 months, there have just been 4 companies which have filed a DRHP with Sebi for a new listing. So this number is a bit worrying and it shows that a lot of new issuers are still waiting and assessing how the situation plays out before they move forward on their IPO plans.

- Pranav Haldea, MD, Prime Database

**************

Since people were not really sure that whether they should go ahead and file an IPO, they have not filed the IPO. But, yes, the liquidity continues to be there and we have a couple of blips here and there. As a result, I see another at least Rs 25,000-30,000 crore of IPO should happen in the balance part of this year.

- Raghwendra Pande, EVP, ICICI Securities

**************

If borrowing schedule is a status quo, in-line with expectations, I think there will be a good nice bounce back because markets have been very lacklustre Monday until Friday. So, it will be a very good welcome rally that we will get to see.

- Lakshmi Iyer, CIO-Debt & Head Product, Kotak Mahindra AMC

**************

Since Beijing is increasing the prices of intermediates where India is totally dependent on Chinese supplies, there is some problem coming. Yes, pressure on profits is there, but we are confident that we will be able to get from the market.

- Vijay Garg, Joint MD, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals