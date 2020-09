We have been concentrating on the small and midcap which has been very lucky for us because of the recent orders. But we are focused on companies that has no debt or very little debt and companies that still are able to grow earnings. India still is the biggest in our portfolios now, which was helped by the big surge that we have seen recently. It was among the top three even last year, but this year we are seeing India at the top of our portfolio.

- Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners

I do not think Indian stocks corrected much. Once the consolidation is done most of the investors will be looking to get back into the tech space – there is probably an opportunity there. The travel and leisure types cyclicals are something that we are watching for opportunity to buy on dips.

- Ken Peng, Asia Pacific Investment Strategist, Citi Private Bank

At the current juncture, valuations of Bharti Airtel look quite reasonable and the prospects are very strong. Telecom is a 3-player market and ARPUs are set to rise going ahead. Cash flows will also improve. So, from a valuation perspective, Bharti Airtel appears very attractive at these levels.

- Naveen Kulkarni, CIO, Axis Securities

If the markets remain volatile in the next few months, investors who missed rally earlier should be looking to create long-term portfolios. Buy tech stocks at a reasonable and comfortable valuation. Sometimes markets can be longer than you can understand and so you should have dry gun powder to be able to average on the downside.

- Krishna Kumar Karwa, MD, Emkay Global

The corporates are hesitant to get the tag of restructuring. A maximum of 50 borrowers with Rs 7,500 crore exposure in Rs 50-1,500 crore Category will need loan recast.

- Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India

One of the reasons for the recent healthy upmove in the market has generally been the expectations that things are looking actually better. I don’t see the market drop in isolation. It is probably a combination of factors. It is not one in isolation that is leading the other and to some extent each is having an influence on the other.

- Aditya Narain, HOR Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities Ltd

Anybody who wants to make profits cannot depend on prices. We are noticing a strong rural demand. Real estate demand is not great because there is mental depression everywhere that the prices will still fall down. Government orders have suddenly increased. The government is really doing some work for infrastructure, but it will take about 3-6 months to peak.

- HM Bangur, MD, Shree Cement

We need a fiscal stimulus of around 1.75-2 percent of GDP as of March 2020 as the basis for the amount of additional fiscal spending that could be monetized. The government has to consider multiple avenues to boost growth.

- Anantha Nageswaran, Member, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC)

We will be able to maintain the EBITDA margin between 15.5 and 16.5 percent for the entire year because of softening raw material prices. The benefit of low cost will be passed on to the consumer so that demand will pick up and volume will build up. That is where you can gain a bit of market share from the competition. We are already better than pre-COVID levels and only 15 percent of our business is a bit affected,

- K Ullas Kamath, Joint MD, Jyothy Lab

Lloyd is the third brand in air-conditioner segment and we have recently decided to expand this expertise of ours into cooling and refrigeration products, into refrigerators. We have seen a very healthy resumption of demand in consumer durables. Unlike many other industries such as food, restaurants or tourism which I believe will take a while to come up, the consumer durable has seen pent up demand in the market. The upcoming festive season will also propel buying of consumer durables.

- Shashi Arora, CEO, Lloyd

The volatility in the Indian markets is completely joined with the ebb and flow of global equities. There is a risk that if any geography, such as Mumbai or Delhi, get a sudden ramp-up in COIVID cases and lockdowns come back, that will become a problem for local equities.

- Sanjay Mookim, Strategist, Head of India Equity Research at JP Morgan

Patel family has sold less than 2 percent in the OFS of GMM Pfaudler, so we have only raised about $15 million. I really want to be clear, there is a clear lock-in for both promoters for a three year period. So none of us are selling.

- Tarak Patel, MD, GMM Pfaudler

Volumes have bounced back very fast. There are two sectors mainly, the PNG and the CNG. PNG sector has come to the normal situation, whereas CNG has gone beyond our expectations and today we are operating around 80-85 percent.

- AK Jana, MD of IGL