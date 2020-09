As India progresses and the per capita GDP goes higher, there will be a shift from unorganized to organized retail. Reliance Retail has invested significantly in the last decade in building the supply chain. So clearly it is trying to capture the shift towards organized. But there is also a massive digital transformation going on. Today e-commerce penetration is 3 percent which is likely to rise up to 9 or 10 in the next five years. So not only you want to capture consumers shopping online but also another big thing here is this strategy to try to digitally empower the kirana shops and the small merchants.

- Sanjay Nayar, KKR India

The bet is, you pick up a midcap stock which is likely to be sold, and I think you will double your money. You pick a midcap stock where it is going to drudge with the existing promoters, I think you are going to be a loser at that point of time. So, pick and choose the one which will be sold and lots of stuff will be sold in this market. Pharma APIs are the best as they will be sold or there will be consolidation.

- Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services

I don’t think that second wave of COVID cases rising is a serious risk. If you look at growth rates, it is going to be a spectacular V-shaped recovery. There is no doubt about it given the depth of the second quarter. We could end the year with positive manufacturing growth in the US.

- Jahangir Aziz, Head-Emerging Markets Economic Research, JPMorgan

The dairy industry is the largest agricultural product in India. Dairy’s GDP contribution is higher while that of farm products is lower since independence Agriculture produce is the best sector to provide dramatic business enterprise for MSME.

- RS Sodhi, MD, GCMMF

The demand matrix in the residential real estate may improve going ahead. The affordability factor will drive demand. The short-term impact of COVID situation on earnings and cash flows will be quite significant. But there is also a huge opportunity for the leading players getting thrown up in terms of market share gains through consolidation and that is something we have been seeing over the last 5-6 years. But this might be the final nail in the coffin for many developers.

- Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties

We expect GDP contraction of 10.4 percent in October-December 2020 quarter and a contraction of 5.4 percent in January-March 2021 quarter. For full FY21, GDP contraction is estimated at 10.8 percent. So overall we are going through a patchy recovery.

- Aurodeep Nandi, India economist and Vice President at Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India)

We are looking at the possibility of a real GDP growth contracting by 9 percent in July- September compared to a contraction of 24 percent in the June quarter. Sequentially, things are improving, but it will be a long road to recovery before we can hit the pre-COVID levels and that possibly will take mid-2021.

- Kaushik Das, Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank

We are bullish on information technology companies in Tata Group. We think that over a period of time, this sell-off may settle down. There are good companies in this group and we believe that some of the marquee names having leadership positions definitely look attractive from a long term perspective. So we will be using this correction in some portfolios to buy some of these companies.

- Jitendra Gohil, Head-India Equity Research at Credit Suisse Wealth Management

The kind of potential what you can make when you buy the sector when it's little bit into the pain, when everything comes good and if you buy that point of time, you make only normal returns 4-5 percent compounded. But if you want to make 15-18 and 20 percent compounded return, you need to buy the stocks at the time when the sector is little bit still under pain. However, you know that over the next 2-3-4 quarters, the pain is going to be sorted out.

- Rajesh Kothari, Managing Director, AlfAccurate Advisors

Due to tougher regulations, we have moved to BS-VI emission norms. So, it has tightened the safety requirements in cars and two-wheelers which has led to a sharp increase in the cost of ownership levels. Now that regulations are behind us and because of COVID, there is an escalation in personal mobility. So people are preferring personal vehicle over public transport, and that is the trend we have seen. ​