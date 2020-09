Governments across the globe are expected to invest in infrastructure projects to bring the economy on track. Within the global plays, the metal sector looks very attractive and we are invested in it. The telecom will now move only when you see the actual pudding itself, which is the ARPU going up. We believe that $2 ARPUs are too low, and this will substantially move up.

- Sridhar Sivaram, Investment Director of Enam Holdings

As the moratorium has ended, we are now into the restructuring phase. We expect that restructuring phenomena to be a little more muted as compared to the moratorium and the restructured assets are likely to be subset of the moratorium assets. So it should be less than 20 percent.

- Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director at CRISIL Ratings

Unlike banks, NBFCs and Housing finance companies have good operating profits which could cover up for the incremental provisions required, at least in the near term. The restructuring is going to be more selective because post-restructuring, you have stringent slippage norms for classification into NPA etc. So restructuring is going to be selective.

- AM Karthik, Vice President & Sector Head, Financial Sector Ratings at ICRA

There are many event risks upcoming in the next 3 months. In the US, there are signs of rollover on the macro data which is concerning investors. However, the macro data has been solid and there is still room for recovery if things keep on track. We do have a positive view on equities on 6-12 month view. We are dealing with a lot of technical issues in the near-term.

- Mixo Das, JPMorgan

IT companies have benefited due to lower costs and they also have had flexibility from their clients in terms of providing delivery, perhaps a lot more of offshore delivery which tends to be slightly higher margin. We will see some of the benefits in Q2. The consolidation and polarization of telecom sector from market share perspective is not completed. So we expect it to continue going forward.

- Ankur Rudra, ED-India technology, internet & telecoms research at JPMorgan

We are seeing growth in the ICV segment. The market is definitely growing on a month-on-month basis. Last year, the total medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment had fallen by almost 45 percent if compared with FY19. So, FY20 was around 45 percent. But, in the ICV segment, the de-growth was only around 25 percent. This clearly indicates that ICV demand is better as compared to the other long haul vehicles.

- Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland

The mandate to Infratel and Indus is very clear. It is a telecom infrastructure play where the underlying theme is that we will invest capital in infrastructure and share it amongst all the operators in a very non-discriminatory basis. The fundamental theme is anything which we can put as infrastructure and share with our customers, will be welcomed.

- Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Bharti Infratel

We have already done recovery of more than 50 percent. We are hopeful that recovery efficiency will go up to more than 80 percent in this month itself. As per RBI circular, we can restructure some loans. We expect some restructuring to happen, but a huge surge in NPAs is unlikely. Maybe 4 percent will become 4.5 percent, but we do not see a huge surge.

- Yashpal Gupta, MD & CEO, Repco Home Finance

I think this is a good time to look at some good quality midcaps and small caps. We may see some kind of a consolidation or correction carrying on in the large cap space. However, pharma sector does look interesting. So if you do get aggressive correction in some of the big pharma names, it may make sense to get into them if one doesn’t have exposure to them.”

- Sanjay Dutt, Director of Quantum Securities

What Sebi would probably be trying to do is to try and address this at multiple levels. We have been talking about improving secondary market liquidity. Second level is making sure that mutual funds have some amount of liquid stocks in their schemes, something like a liquidity coverage ratio equivalent of banks to cater for normal withdrawals. The third part as you mentioned is in case things goes bad, as during March and April, and what do you do in those case and you don’t have a buyer of last resort. So government bonds and the RBI can step in and intervene and therefore, bring some sanity to the markets.