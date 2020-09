In the private sector banks, we may see significant consolidation. So we are using this opportunity of nervousness in the public to load up further on the kings of capital, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance. The jitteriness is there and I hope it continues for the rest of the year because it gives investors like us a chance to buy the best lenders in our country at extremely attractive valuations.

- Saurabh Mukherjea, founder, Marcellus Investment Managers

***************

Our expectation is that the restructuring number at the system level maybe about 6-7 percent. We think the private banks may actually end up doing better. Tt will be largely concentrated in SME, mid-corporate and maybe the real estate sector. The funding challenges have certainly eased up for almost entire NBFC space or it is easing sharply. The key issue is on growth and whenever that number starts to improve, there can be some incremental money that could be allocated. But the stance will still remain to be more overweight on banks versus NBFCs at this point.

- Saurabh Kumar, research-banking at JPMorgan

***************

Earnings expectations in India has been brought down which sets the stage for more realistic conversations moving forward. So there is a short-term potential support there. We are relatively cautious on emerging markets overall.

- James Sullivan, MD-Asia Equity Research at JPMorgan

***************

If you look at the earnings trajectory, what we are looking at is for FY22, we are looking at for Nifty as a whole about 35-40 percent earnings growth. So, while we will be moving forward with a higher market level, so will be the earnings as well. My sense is 12 months down the line, if the market is indeed up 12 percent, I think the PE multiples would actually come down and not up.

- Mahesh Nandurkar of Jefferies

***************

Valuations are a function broadly of two things - one is what is the future expected earnings growth and secondly the interest rate. The next 2-3 years of Indian IT looks robust in terms of demand. For the next 3 years, we may look at 10-15 percent of dollar topline growth depending on the company and the sector they are in. Even if the rupee does not depreciate much, we still get to about 14-16 percent bottomline growth.

- Susmit Patodia, Associate Dir & Fund Manager-PMS at Motilal Oswal AMC

***************

Falling crude price is good for the nation because India has huge imports and therefore we are making good use of the low price. The price fell to as low as $20 per barrel and now it is around $43 per barrel. So, it is a little bit of cess for some oil companies because of their selling price and what they earn is dependent on the international price.

- Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt of India

***************

Every stakeholder will gain from the new farm bills. The consumer will benefit in terms of quality, safety and convenience. The farmer in terms of how do you link to the market in a demand responsive manner. The companies in between - to whoever farmers are connecting - will then be able to look at transaction cost savings as well as quality goods sourcing, more importantly, enable the production of attribute specific products.

- S Sivakumar, group head-agri and IT business, ITC

***************

Almost 95 percent of the retail loans will be eligible for restructuring. In the September quarter I don’t expect a great amount of deterioration in the asset quality.

- CS Setty, MD, SBI

***************

The DWS deal will have no margin impact at the company level. From an acquisition perspective, we are always very alert and open to good ideas. DWS made sense because it was both from a capability and a region expansion point of view – digital services, consulting, and the geographical expansion that it would bring us in.

- Prateek Aggarwal, CFO, HCL Tech

***************

Various state governments are laying pipelines from most of the rivers to cities. That is an impetus factor for the increase in steel demand. Last year we closed to 6.3 million tonne steel and this year we are going to produce 7.5 million tonne steel.

- VR Sharma, MD, JSPL