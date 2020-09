We are surprised that Paytm app has been taken off from the Google Playstore. This is a problem that everybody in the app eco-system faces because Google has unilaterally decided many a times and taken the apps off without listening. In our case we run a campaign where when you pay, you get stickers. You pay to Mother Dairy, you pay person to person money transfer and this is an IPL game that we launched two days back where if you pay Mother Dairy, you get a cricket sticker. Once you have collected 5 stickers, you get a cashback and Google thinks this is gambling, this is casino. Getting a scratch card and getting a cash back is the violation and they have called it gambling.” He further added, “All the users who have a Paytm app, are using it, all their money is safe, all the banking and financial services are running fine. It is just the new customer acquisition which is affected. We will expect Google to tell us, we have done the changes required and hopefully they bring it back.”

-- Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm

***************

Our ability to participate in the business value chain and to be partners in the growth and transformation space with our customers unlocks significantly more attractive service areas. So, I am quite confident that at the peak of the crisis we will get margin recovery by the time we get to Q4. We are quite strong on that trajectory and I am quite confident that we will be back there. In the medium term, just the nature of the demand, the nature of the opportunity should put is in a very stable margin space.

In April I had that we are not going to do any layoffs and we are fully committed to our people and we are investing in retraining employees and upgrading technology. We stay true to that, but I am happy to share that not just have we honoured the offers that we have, we have started onboarding many of our outstanding offers. We had about 40,000 offers and in this quarter itself we will onboard about 10,000 of those fresh joinees.

-- Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD at TCS

***************

The market is hit by a lot of negative news flow and yet it continues to stand at levels of 11,550. Despite all these factors, the Nifty is trading close to the upper end of the range. My working range has been in the form of 11,290 and 11,600 and I think a foundation is being laid for a breakout on the upside. Once that breakout happens beyond 11,600, I think Nifty can see a clean 500 point move towards levels of 12,100.

After almost 11 years, the banks are passing on the baton to IT and pharma. So, in that sense, it is a very unique bull trend. If you have to generate alpha in this market, you have to be topped up in IT and pharma and I think banks will take the back seat and some of the others will take leadership.

- Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist at Goldilocks Premium Research

***************

The consumption growth is still likely to be negative only for FY21. If the spread of the virus, if is not contained, it can have an impact on the sentiment and consumption recovery might take time. If the consumption recovery is slower, then some of the job losses may become more permanent in nature.

- Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist at Citi

***************

Bajaj Finserv is looking at ensuring that risk parameters get back to normal and hence a slow growth to that extent. That is why the growth forecast is being lowered a bit. We know that the health crisis is still prevailing and I hope the government plays the right balance between doing what needs to be done for the health crises but also making sure that the economy stays open.

- Sanjiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Finserv

***************

We hope that things may start getting back to normalcy from Q4 of this financial year. The company’s investments in the digital transformation itself have been high over the last few years. Video conferencing is a big way of attracting and connecting with customers. They may finally come to the store to complete the sale but a lot of the sale is actually happening digitally.

- S Subramaniam, CFO, Titan

***************

In a vast country like India, there are huge differences across the states and even within the states where marketing infrastructure is concerned. So it is true that for some states in which the agriculture infrastructure is weak, this bill may help the farmers because then we may see more investments in the supply chain, more warehouses will be set up, more packing houses maybe set up, etc.

However, in certain states like Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh where the marketing system is very well developed and the state governments have invested a huge amount of money over the last 40-50 years, the farmers feel that it is a step towards dismantling the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

- Former agriculture secretary Siraj Hussain

***************

August disbursement was 40 percent of what it was last year and September should be at 75 percent of last year. So business is coming to the normalcy. In October-November, we expect almost 90-100 percent of the disbursement. Around 90 percent of our customers are operating and paying loan installments. Moratorium issue is behind us, I don’t think that will have any impact on the business. I don’t think that will add to any NPA problem or increase the NPA for us.

- Umesh Revankar, MD at Shriram Transport Finance

***************

We are underweight on the consumer discretionary sector in India. In the banking sector, we do not expect much loss given the default in the sector despite the restructuring of loans. We may see some improvement in the Real Estate sector which could drive demand further.

- Sanjay Mookim, India equity research head, JPMorgan

***************

We have come out with a price band of Rs 305-306 for IPO which would be Rs 2,200 valuation pre money and Rs 2,500 valuation post money. We do only retail broking. This company was formed to serve retail customers. If you look at growth from retail, it is primarily due to digitization.

- Dinesh Thakkar, CMD, Angel Stock Broking

***************

The settlement for Revlimid gives a key growth opportunity to Dr Reddy's in FY23, Meanwhile, Perrigo's recall could be a bigger opportunity for Lupin than Cipla. The Perrigo had 11 percent market share which is now up for grab. But it is not just Cipla and Lupin, three other authorized generics from the brand have an opportunity to grab this. I would estimate that Lupin has a slightly higher probability of grabbing the share than Cipla because they are a direct competing generic ProAir while Cipla has a generic Proventil.

- Nithya Balasubramanian, Director, Sanford Bernstein

***************

Historically, growth for IT sector has not just been a function of industry tailwinds, it has been more of market share gains. So, I think that is going to continue. We are fairly positive from companies like Mphasis, L&T Infotech and Sonata Software in smallcap.

- Apurva Prasad, HDFC Securities