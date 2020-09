We have executed a smooth business mix transition from traditional services to new tech and digital services. Our next-gen offering (mode 2) has grown 25 percent CAGR over four years. We have built a strong platform for software products business which has grown over 60 percent in that period. Our mode 2 and 3 combined revenues are now at almost 35 percent of overall revenues. We have seen continued market leadership in our chosen segments. All of these are showing industry leading growth in the last four years. We expect to get back to the pre-COVID levels in reported terms by March if not earlier. Even assuming the lower end of growth, we will be close to last year's numbers on a reported currency basis.

- C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies

After the hard lockdown towards the March-end and absolutely nil sales in the month of April, we have seen a progressive improvement MoM largely due to the supply chain which has now been repaired. The production has started going up. There was a good bounce back in terms of demand parameters. Retails in the first quarter exceeded the wholesale because of the production issues. However, we saw good production and also good retail sales in July-August. This gives us a very positive sentiment going forward.

However, going forward the long and steady demand will depend on the fundamental economic parameters and sentiment.

- Shashank Srivastava, ED-International Operations, Maruti Suzuki

There have been phases in the telecom sector. The first phase was effectively who will survive and within it how many will survive. I think that phase is fundamentally over and that is where you have seen a lot of both excitement and disappointment.

The second phase is - data is oil. With the scale and size of the Indian market and the potential for growth here, I believe that a three-player market is a reasonable number.

- Aditya Narain, Head of Research, Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities

It makes wonderful sense to combine Lakshmi Vilas Bank's branch network and liabilities with Clix's origination and digital platform and bring these two companies together. The bank needs more capital, it needs more equity, and jointly we would bring that. We have a lot of equity on our side.

- Pramod Bhasin, Founder & Chairman, Clix Capital

We are at the beginning of phase-III process. We will have to submit our application to the government of India, get their approval, do the trials and then apply for approvals. I am sure the government is going to enable this as fast as possible and hopefully, that will let us into the market a few months down the line. We don’t have the infrastructure ready to manufacture the vaccine. RDIF and we are talking to several players in India to manufacture the product. Our responsibility is to do clinical trials jointly with RDIF, do the registration and distribute the product. It will take several months before we can launch the vaccine.

- GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

A certain amount of money is required for working capital and apart from that, we will draw out our business plans. We will draw out a new vision for the company. We have always worked on the basis of having a five-year vision- that vision statement actually had said that we will go public by FY2023, so we have been able to do it well advanced and before that.

- Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman of Happiest Minds

With free money around, we believe there is a risk-on in India. India is a growth story and that is what will keep global investors interested. The markets all over the world are going to continue to get liquidity injections. However, the key challenge for India is growth.

- Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner at Geosphere Capital Management

The stocks of companies that have been most impacted by the coronavirus, such as hotels, resorts, airlines may go down a little but they have the potential to double over the next 12 months and I struggle to see that with the top 5 technology stocks. Since the beginning of August, the hotel, resorts and airlines sector and the S&P has outperformed technology by 30 percent.

- Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co

We have submitted two applications. We have large contracts in the final stages lined up with global players for both domestic and international markets. As stipulated in the scheme, we are committed to make Rs 200 crore of capex over next four years and by the fifth year we should be achieving a targeted turnover of Rs 10,000 crore – incremental turnover; that is the revenue per application. We have the orderbook, we have the contraction pipeline, we have the bandwidth to start delivering in a short period of time. We feel that we should be able to get the projects running within four to five months even in this fiscal. We are waiting for approvals.