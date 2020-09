The pharmaceutical sector is poised for multiyear growth. The demand post-COVID is very resilient and strong. So the pharmaceutical sector is expected to be a very strong outperformer and this essentially is going to be a multi-year trend that looks extremely sustainable. The midcap IT has grown and achieved some size and scale over the years. It has also developed very strong capabilities and competencies.

- Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO at Envision Capital

The pricing power, which was missing in the Telecom sector, may come back in a meaningful manner over the next 2 years and that is likely to be a key catalyst for the number 2 player in this industry. Telecom is not only a resilient sector in current times of uncertainty, but it is benefiting from the environment we are in because the digital connectivity has become a staple need for all of us wherever we are in the world.

- Rahul Baijal, Senior Fund Manager-Equity, Sundaram Mutual Fund

There is a 5,000 megawatt of thermal renewable round-the-clock (RTC) tender which has been floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) recently. We see a huge prospect for JSW Energy here. In order to be a very competitive power producer on a sustainable basis for the next 20 years, the most important thing is that your cost of power should be very low and you should be in the bottom quartile for the purchase basket of a particular distribution company.

- Prashant Jain, Joint MD & CEO, JSW Energy

We are looking very seriously at 6 acquisitions since February this year. At this particular moment, we are studying 6. Among these, two are in India, two in Europe and the rest two are in the US.

- Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman of Motherson Sumi Group

In terms of growth, our direct revenue stream has grown to 12 crore in this quarter from 6.7 crore in the same quarter last financial year. So we are doubling our direct subscription. On the active subscribers front, we are now hitting around 1.5 -1.7 million active paying subscribers as a base at an ARPU of about Rs 130-140 a year and as you can see year-on-year, quarter-on-quarter we are doubling this base.

- Nachiket Pantvaidya, Group COO, Balaji Telefilms

I personally do not think there is value in merging companies with similar abilities. The quarterly earnings were good for the industry. There was a reflection that tech spending will take priority; budgets are still under constraint in the current year. But the dollars will go to tech spending and that will continue to drive the fact that the result will be better than expected through the rest of this year for the industry. It is not just a trend for this year, but for the medium-term.

- R Srikrishna, CEO, Hexaware Technologies

The Q1 sales were about 60 percent less than Q1 of previous year. Therefore, we are happy that things are coming back to normalcy as far as residential business is concerned. The enquiries in commercial real estate business have improved and once international travel comes to normalcy, the major decision makers from Asia Pacific and the United States are likely to land and take calls. Therefore, we expect Q3 of FY21 should be much better.