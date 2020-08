Robust are companies that survive a crisis, not necessarily benefit from the crisis or do something that will aid their further growth, while anti-fragile are those actually benefiting from the crisis. Recent events make us believe that the life insurance sector will get accelerated.

Susmit Patodia, Associate Director and Fund Manager, PMS at Motilal Oswal AMC

We are seeing that the ad revenue is coming back now and there is an improvement in ad revenues as the lockdown relaxations are happening. As the ad revenue improves going ahead, there will be an improvement in the bottom-line as well.

Rohit Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

The trend is very clear that there are few sectors like pharma, IT services, telecom which continue to outperform on every rally. In the auto space, two-wheelers look a little better than the rest.

Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities of Tata Mutual Fund

I think the government and RBI both realize and recognize that NBFCs are very crucial to deliver credit to MSME sector. Around Rs 25 lakh crore credit outstanding to this sector is from NBFCs alone. So this is a sector that needs a lot of support and the liquidity to NBFCs will make sure that MSMEs get the working capital and come back on their feet which is important for the economic revival.

Nirmal Jain, Chairman & CEO, IIFL Finance

Atul Lall, MD, Dixon Tech

In May the demand was roughly 60 percent of last year's levels for us. In June and July, it was closer to 90 percent of last year's levels. In a normal year, we would be 10 percent up on last year, so if you look at it from that perspective it is still about 15 percent below what you would normally expect.

The demand revival is not secular. As the markets go into intermittent lockdowns and opening up, the demand tends to ebb and fro. However, in terms of the underlying demand, we have seen that when the market starts to open up, the demand comes back almost immediately. So I think the revival in demand has been sooner and faster than what we had anticipated.

Mathew Job, CEO of Crompton Consumer

Om Manchanda, CEO of Dr Lal Pathlabs

On a base of about 403 million jobs, 87 million jobs in 2019-2020 were salaried jobs and you have lost nearly 18 million of them at this point. So that is a very big hit to salaried jobs.

The reality is that a lot of businesses have actually got badly impacted through this period and may remain permanently impacted. So with that kind of context, it is important to understand that right now there is this feeling of not having participated and so people are jumping on to any bandwagon notwithstanding any dilution, notwithstanding any disclosure of write-off. In fact paradoxically, the larger the write-off, the greater the participation.”