Many API companies, intermediate companies and pharmaceutical companies have now acquired the scale to be able to invest a large amount of money to create dedicated facilities for single products that are of medium size. The scale of the business has changed to a point where companies are now able to address global demand. So, I think the business has a very bright future. Some of the stocks might have run a little ahead of themselves and you might see consolidation for the next six-twelve months because valuations are no longer as attractive as they used to be. However, it's a story which can continue to do well for the next five to seven years.

- Ashwini Agarwal, co-founder and partner at Ashmore Investment Management India

In the second half of the year, you have to look at fiscal financing at a time when liquidity is already high, broad money is at double digits and inflation is alleviated. So things are not easy for Reserve Bank of India. Our forecast for FY21 is 11 percent gross domestic product (GDP) contraction.

- Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist, HSBC

There are options which are available in front of managers and they would rather take the path which is easier and one that satisfies all constituents. To that extent, I am not too sure if they would be in a tearing hurry to rebalance. Besides, which we have to be aware that this rebalance is going to be based on data as of December 31, 2020, and we are still three months away from there. Things can change – maybe the recent run up in prices can also influence some movement around midcap, smallcap and largecap segments.

- Taher Badshah, CIO of equities at Invesco Mutual Fund

We will look to grow our AUM this year by roughly 10 percent over the previous fiscal and the balance sheet for an extended period of time will have muted growth. We will remain asset light so the balance sheet will grow by only about 5 percent. The moratorium book has declined to 20 percent in August from 55 percent earlier. In September, there is an insignificant increase in people who are not being able to honour repayment instruments which are both in LAP as well as home loans.

- Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Indiabulls Housing Finance

We will certainly do better than the industry, as we have seen in the first 5 months. We cannot be decoupled from India's outlook because our customers belong to different sectors in India. Hence, I want to remain cautious and not give out an outlook, but we should end up at low single-digit growth at the very least.

- Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO at HDFC Life

We are very clearly seeing that almost 95-96 percent of our retail network has opened. The big advantage for us is that we are present in over 630 cities and through the 20,000 point-of-sales. In the Tier-IV to Tier-VI cities, we are seeing almost 75 -80 percent of the pre-COVID sales and on an overall basis we are seeing between 50 percent and 52 percent on the fabric side. We have seen a slower recovery in the apparel side, where we are doing 35 percent of the sales pre-COVID.

- Amit Agarwal, Group CFO, Raymond

If you look at our fixed cost, in the first quarter it has been an average of about Rs 32 crore a month as against our full steam operations of about Rs 150 crore a month. So clearly, we have taken a large chunk of the costs off. This is about 72 percent lower. Q2 costs are going to be even lower. We expect it to further come down by another Rs 8-9 crore. So, 30 percent lower than Q1 because of the progressive measures we have taken.

- Nitin Sood, CFO of PVR

This time I am shocked and surprised, we are not able to produce enough. Our factories are operating 100 percent and it is across the board and across the country. For the quarter, we will achieve double-digit margin but may not be able to do so for the year.