Nifty is trading at about 19 times FY22 earnings. There is a lethal combination of an ongoing sell-off in the technology stocks in the US and in the local market you have got retail positioning which seems that extended valuations are not cheap. The India-China geopolitical situation poses high risk and the virus situation continues to worsen. More importantly, the pace of the underlying economic recovery in India seems to be slowing down.

- Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-Head, Institutional Equities, Kotak Securities

Financial stocks are clear indicators of how the economy will do over a period of time. They are the backbone of the economy. If the economy bounces back by Q3 or Q4, then next year could be good for financials. You have to be very careful in each and every sector because still, you are in the unknown. We still don’t know what will happen to the pandemic, whether we will come out in the next 1 or 2 months in terms of flattening the curve or declining curve, do we have vaccine as fast as possible. So it will all boil down to how this health crisis further goes and whether the economy bounces back smartly or whether it tapers down or we have a stimulus etc. Financials being part of the economy, it will underperform till the time economy shows real recovery.

- Jinesh Gopani, Head-Equities at Axis AMC

In this time of the pandemic, we all are using the digital platforms more than ever before and that’s the kind of potential we bring on the table for our customers and therefore in spite of our Q1 revenues, we have shown a growth of 35 percent in pandemic time. The growth will sustain as a large amount of digital transactions and digital penetration is going to happen in emerging countries which will add a lot of value to Route Mobile because we are very strong in emerging countries as of now.

- Rajdipkumar Gupta, Promoter & MD, Route Mobile

There will be some store closures which will be related more to change of consumer traffic and generators changing. Some of the malls are not going to survive this pandemic, so when these malls close down, we will have to close our food courts as well as stores that are housed in these malls. I feel it is very early still in the game. We will understand consumer behavior only when the lockdown is completely lifted and the new normal sets in.

- Smita Jatia, Director, Westlife Development

The Rail EPC together has a business of about Rs 2,500 crore as on the day and other miscellaneous orders are about Rs 340 crore of the total Rs 4,200 crore order book. In defence system, we are today going ahead with tying up with various companies in the field. Where they are supplying equipment to the defence system whereby we can get into the spares market. Gradually we would like to take the product, either updating of the equipment or going into the manufacturing of those spares parts in India whereby value addition can be large and we can certainly add lot of value.

- AK Vijay, CFO & ED, Texmaco Rail

We expect a good EBITDA during FY21. From FY22 you will see a high jump in our EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) also. In this financial year, we are projecting to complete around Rs 400-500 crore. So this will have a major impact on our overall revenues so margin may go up by 3-4 percent in FY21 itself.

- RM Agarwal, CMD, ITI

I am quite encouraged to hear that the government is looking at PLI scheme for the textile industry because this is one of the largest job creators in the country. Even if we assume that the incentive is at the rate of 5 percent for incremental exports, we are talking of about Rs 1 lakh crore of exports which will be supported through the PLI scheme. That is a pretty huge Rs 1 lakh crore over a 5 year period translates to about Rs 20,000 crore per year. The Indian industry can be set on a fairly good growth trajectory of about 15-20 percent at least through the PLI scheme.

- Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi, MD, Gokaldas Exports

The construction segment had seen some challenges. We saw some recovery in July but August was again very slow and we had issues on the supply side. But now September onwards we expect the growth should pick up. On a full-year basis we still expect the segment may not grow. Overall we expect about 15-20 percent degrowth in this segment.