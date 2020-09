I think there is definitely going to be a shakedown and one needs to be extremely risk-averse at this point in time. We are participating but we have bought insurance. We think it is time to be a little conservative rather than be the cowboy that one could afford to be back in March.

Right now if markets tank, and I am not even talking of a bear market, a 5-8 percent cut can mean a 30 percent drop in stock prices. I think that brunt will be borne by banks and next are the small caps.

- Shankar Sharma, Vice Chairman and Joint MD, First Global

************

Last few days we have seen sideways movement, we have seen corrections in the developed markets particularly the US led by the tech universe which was in a way appearing over-owned. This sideways movement is achieving two things - one is it is driving down the valuations slightly because of the time correction phenomenon and also because earnings estimates have now started improving. We are now seeing earnings estimates improvement across emerging markets.

- Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian equity strategist, equity cash Asia Pacific, BNP Paribas

************

Power Grid will be looking at more assets. There is a huge possibility in the transmission assets which have a very steady income and are hugely amenable to InVITs. It is a great move that has happened and we are looking at access to cheap long-term capital in the power sector.

Those thermal generation stations that did not have the power purchasing agreements (PPAs), did not have access to coal that has been eased out in the policy and it is now possible for them to access coal and sell in the power exchange.

- Sanjeev Nandan Sahai, Power Secretary

*************

We have a great opportunity to increase market share. The interest among consumers in smaller towns is much higher and these markets jumped back. It is because smaller towns have gone back to work as the options of work from home etc. were lower there. Hence, those are coming back stronger.

- Sandeep Kataria, CEO, Bata India

*************

The growth in tractor sales in the month of August, which is typically an off-season month, is unlikely to sustain because that growth was on a low base. However, going into the season, we will see a shifting of sales to October-November as opposed to September-October last year but the festive season is expected to be very good.

- Rajesh Jejurikar, ED-Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

*************

As the battery prices are going to come down and the competitiveness of electric vehicles further improves and the ecosystem also develops around it, this adoption can be driven significantly higher. If these kinds of enabling polices come, and it is continued and sustained thrust by the government and all the players respond to that, we can absolutely imagine 10 percent of penetration in the 5-6 years.

- Shailesh Chandra, President-Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors

*************

On an average, our domestic-export mix remains in the 80-20 range, so 20 percent export and 80 percent domestic. Going forward as I am seeing domestic demand is recovering. So this we are seeing at least we should be back at around 75- 25 or maybe around between 20-25 percent export mix in that range overall for FY21. We expect EBITDA per tonne to be around between Rs 12,500-14,500 range in FY21. I am giving bit broader range because still we need to see how the market starts piling it up and it will function of volumes also.

- Anurag Mantri, Group CFO of Jindal Stainless

*************

In the states where we have lesser restrictions like Rajasthan, we are seeing bookings or occupancies in upwards of about 90 percent, even in Maharashtra we are seeing 85-90 percent occupancies. At this point of time, only 30 of our 70 resorts are operational and we are opening one-by-one as the travel restriction ease off. So, definitely the occupancies will pick up as we move in the Q3.

- Kavinder Singh, MD & CEO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

*************

We have earned two back to back projects in Bihar almost of 115 kilometers. This brings our order book level as of June 30 which was around Rs 8,600 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. NHAI has been bidding out substantially in the last 5 months despite COVID and compared to 2019-20, the bidding numbers have been quite good looking and future bidding pipeline also appears to be very good.

- Paresh Mehta, CFO, Ashoka Buildcon

*************

Broadly, rural India, small town India, a lot of the North of India and central India is near normalcy. There is a lot of wholesale that happens from the large cities. The Masjid Bandar’s of Mumbai or the Sadar Bazar of Delhi are big wholesale markets. The supply to all rural and small towns in India. When those are impacted, rural and small towns look even better than it actually is. So, right now we are cautiously optimistic.