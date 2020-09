Nifty could test the lower end of range 10,500-10,700 and may find support at that level. But there is a downside risk in the very near term. The base case would be that we probably end the year in a range between 10,500 and 12,200. It’s more of a trading range environment rather than a clear trending environment for the Nifty into year-end.

- Laurence Balanco of CLSA

Undoubtedly, compared to March 20 level where valuations were very cheap and fear was written all over the face of the market, we have moved to fair value valuation – higher end of fair value if I dare say and hence allocation to equity should moderate to neutral level over overweight in the month of March.

- Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC

Wholesales have seen improvement across all OEMs in the industry because the supply chains have repaired after the hard lockdown. I think we are now at a situation where the production seems to be in much better shape. But on the other hand, retail in the first 15 days at least during the Shradh period are expected to take a hit. So, we will see some built up of stock which will reduce as the retail improve probably in the second half of the month.

- Shashank Srivastava, ED-Marketing & Sales of Maruti Suzuki

The recovery target would be for the entire stressed book; it is an issue about the timing. Because of COVID, what we are seeing is that the targets which we were expecting during the current financial year -- that has slowed down a bit. But I think we are absolutely on track and during the current year and going forward I think we will be able to recover.

- Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank

Economic activity is improving and we expect an upward trend in the festive season. The overall consumption should see an uptick. We are already seeing a fair amount of buoyancy in the FMCG portfolio. Handwash segment is 5-6x as compared to what ITC was producing earlier. We are also making investments to cater to surge in demand for packaged foods. Cuttack, Hyderabad facilities will cater to elevated demand,

- Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & MD, ITC.

We are seeing adequate interest. It is only in the case of a consolidation they need to consider the non-controlling interest as well which is a general practice. This does not make much of a difference in the interest of the bidders; it was only a clarification being sought by certain of the global bidders. The government will have zero board seats after disinvestment because the government is completely going out of BPCL.

- N Vijayagopal, Director-Finance, BPCL

We estimate 20 percent of 29 lakh home loan customers to opt for restructuring. It’s a good step considering that India is a country of start-ups, but there are some challenges in financing these start-ups. It’s a win-win for all if we come out with right kind of products, but from bank’s perspective I would say we are not doing this and we would definitely be looking at some kind of a guarantee from the government because financing a start-up is very difficult as of now.

- Saloni Narayanan, Deputy MD of SBI

The present market rate for aluminum is hovering at around $1,775. The premium lies between $80 and $100. So definitely with this the present market rate and the premium, it will definitely give some profit. We got the forest clearance for Utkal D coal mine. Almost all statutory clearances are over. We are planning to start mining operation in this financial year. It will add to the profitability gradually. For mines to reach the normal form of operation, it will take 1-2 years and it will add quite a good amount to the profitability.

- Sridhar Patra, CMD of NALCO

We are on the road of recovery. Q2 is doing much better. Our exports and domestic sales both have picked up. As far as lockdown is concerned, in Jharkhand, there is no lockdown for the industry. So we don’t face any supply side or demand side constraints as of now.

- Naresh Jalan, MD of Ramkrishna Forgings

Expect a correction in the market that would be technical and not driven by fear. This will be more technical in nature and probably should be used for investment or use the bounce to get in. There is still a lot of money waiting on the side-lines. We are looking for recovery which is more sustainable beyond FY21-22 and this gets to grow longer term. There are large segments of the economy whether it is discretionary consumption, staples, IT, healthcare, financials or personal mobility. I think all those are long term stories in India and they will continue to do well. I think most of the recovery in the stock markets will also happen in those spaces.