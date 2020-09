The Indian economy over the long-term has got a lot of growth potential and one of the things that the Indian investor should think about is while some of the growth stocks are big, they don’t have the share of the market that typical growth stocks might have in a more developed market. We like more of the growth stocks in India than the cyclicals and obviously growth has been more leading in India particularly in the technology sector.

- Randy Watts, Chief Investment Officer at O'Neil Global Advisors

The retail auto sales in August were down 28 percent while the industry had a good rise in wholesale of 1.6 percent, YoY. The three-wheeler segment is the most stressed in terms of finance availability. Other segments are not that stressed and the availability of finance particularly for PV vehicles, small cars where people want personal mobility is not an issue. Demand for two-wheeler is strong from rural and semi-urban areas.

- Rajan Wadhera, president of auto manufacturers association, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)

We are getting decent enquiries for the festive season and August has seen festive season already across some parts of the country. The passenger vehicle has been good in the dispatches to the dealer. We are still not seeing growth YoY but things are coming to a near-normal and the retail sales in the passenger vehicle are better compared to the two-wheelers.

- Vinkesh Gulati, the current vice president and soon to be president of Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India (FADA)

From an exporting point of view, you will see short-term recovery. However sustainable growth post that recovery is likely to be very modest because not just in India but everywhere in the world incomes have been hurt, post lockdown the fiscal support from governments will go away so incomes will be sub-par to my mind.

I suspect that in the hope and excitement we are seeing now, the midcaps can continue to work until the reality hits us post pandemic.

- Sanjay Mookim, Strategist, Head-India Equity Research, JPMorgan India

Market seems to be looking far ahead of the current situation that we are handling on the economy as well as on the health side. However, across the board, there is one common conclusion that demand is picking up month over month. So, August has been better than July and July was better than June. In June we saw a lot of pent up demand post the April and May lockdown.

- Gautam Duggad, Head-Instl Equities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

COVID-related demand that was specifically firing up in the previous quarter, April, May, June – has stabilised rather have tapered a little. Some of the industries continue to suffer due to overall trend. However the general items which are machinery, manufacturing, trading items, raw materials have started to stabilise as well. So I would say now probably less than 20 percent of the categories have declined but 80 percent of the categories have more or less recovered.

- Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Indiamart Intermesh

The festive season is a trigger in our industry. Directionally the way the market is opening up, we are cautiously optimistic that festive will be better. So, Q3 there will be a further recovery. We have been very surprised that in online we have had a 5x growth in Sephora. I think the loyal consumers are figuring out the way they will access the product and procure it.

- Kulin Lalbhai, Director, Arvind Fashions

We are very fortunate in the sense that because we are only in the digital space and that is growing 2.5 times faster than the rest of the industry that we are able to grow at 20 percent whereas the industry has slowed down to 8-10 percent. Obviously, this year is going to be impacted in growth. We took the decision to go public during the lockdown and we will be able to compensate for that by an improvement in profitability.

- Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman of Happiest Minds Technologies

The total cost of construction is Rs 8,300 crore for 46,500 houses and major part of the money to come from the homebuyers out of this sold inventory, some part of the money will come out of the unsold inventory. We will be getting our consultancy fees only and it is 8 percent. The time period for execution is three years, we have started the work on 30,000 houses. Some of the projects are in the initial stage of mobilization, but we have awarded the contract for 30,000 number of houses.

- Pawan Kumar Gupta, CMD of NBCC

We have a very strong hydro carbon resource base that will sustain the production over the next 10-15 years. Therefore, we don’t see these issues hitting us and at no point in time will be a negative net worth company.