The decline of the telecom sector came from the 2G judgement. We are in a state where most of the players have vanished and many of them are deep in debt. So, I think that somehow when courts decide these matters, they don’t have a complete understanding of the consequences and impact of their judgement, especially because these relate to highly complex economic issues that impact not just the sector, but the economy of the country.

- Kapil Sibal, Counsel for Bharti Airtel

The 10 years period perhaps does put a certain amount of pressure on the telecom companies, particularly on Vodafone-Idea which might have been hoping for 15-20 year period. The question remains on how much this will impact their ability to stay in the market, to provide healthy competition very much . Perhaps we are looking at a sort of creeping duopoly where one of the players at least may not be in a position to provide very strong and healthy competition especially given where the telecom sector stands today,

- R Chandrashekhar, FormerTelecom Secretary

We have extended our own call for the first rate hike in America from 2022 to 2024. So we think no rate hikes for the next four years in America. Therefore the dollar should be soft. I think economic data is going to improve. The emerging markets and India are likely to continue to go up primarily driven by a weaker dollar.

- Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co

We are not seeing much stress in the large corporates. The stress would be more on the mid-segment and maybe the personal segment. Those customers who may have lost their jobs or have seen a reduction in salary. But in the worst-case scenario, maybe about 2 percent of our total assets.

- Ashwani Bhatia, MD of State Bank of India (SBI)

The high-level committee constituted by the government of India will look at the situation of the state and they will come to one conclusion till then 22.5 percent additional premium will be given. Whatever the committee decides, it will be a retrospective effect, when the Donimalai will start. We have not taken any decision. Within three months they will form the rules.

- CC Patil, Min of Mines & Geology, Govt of Karnataka

Market, if it has to gain any strength from hereon, it has to be supported by some visibility around earnings which today we don’t really have a great handle on. I think what we are essentially hoping for a small correction, which will just allow things to cool down a little bit and help us find value. There are pockets like telecom, etc. which have underperformed in the more recent past which can clearly stage a recovery.

- Taher Badshah, CIO-Equities, Invesco Mutual Fund

Our objective and strategy in biosimilars are to be the lowest cost player in any of the products that we are actually looking at. Therefore because of our presence and R&D efforts in India, we believe that we have a strong competitive edge. This is going to be a very strong product for us and a good opportunity. We are going to compete based on our ability to offer a very competitive price.

- Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson at Biocon

The only serious players in town in the foreign exchange market in India has been the RBI. We had some $60 billion in this financial year which is a remarkable number. So expect that RBI will keep intervening to avoid significant appreciation, maybe the pace of intervention can slow down a little bit. Therefore if you do have capital flows of the magnitude that we have seen in recent months then the scope for currency to gain is that much higher. Maybe it also reflects comfort on the size of the reserves etc. So I wouldn’t be surprised if the currency can easily go 2-3 percent from here as long as RBI follows up this statement with its moderation in the level of intervention.

- Hitendra Dave, Head Of Global Banking & Markets, HSBC India

Normally, this Q2 is very difficult for us because of the monsoon across the country especially in the western and southern parts of the country where the bulk of the projects are situated and also in the eastern parts. We are at about 75-80 percent of last August.

Defence can contribute, we need some luck because at the end of the day anything that is settled with the government is on a competitive basis. There are public sector companies well established. From the L&T’s point of view we are at the strategic forces areas, we are at the land defence system, we have certain amount in electronics, submarines and shop building. In all these four areas we have sufficient bids.​

- SN Subrahmanyan, MD & CEO, L&T

We feel that we will double our order book position from the present around Rs 52,900 crore to more than Rs 1 lakh crore by end of this financial year. The defence equipment import embargo list is dynamic and we expect it will grow up. As far as we understand there is a list of even around 450 items that we have now identified which can progressively go in as an import ban items.