HDFC Bank’s margins should start looking up gradually hereon as liquidity is being managed well, there is more lending happening and growth in deposits is easing. Marginally we had set a target from Rs 1,470 earlier to Rs 1,500 now and with confidence coming back and clarity emerging in terms of trajectory of margins and asset quality, we should see valuations mean reverting.

Rajiv Mehta, EVP of YES Securities

*****************

A couple of those conditions need to be fulfilled first, one is the NCLT’s nod and then the slots and the traffic routes, and we have already reached out to the relevant authorities. Now that we have reached this milestone, I think we can engage - the successful applicant can engage directly. Certainly the expectation is that in the next 4-6 months one should be able to see Jet back in the skies again.

This IBC is truly how a resolution should be like. The banks continue to remain invested in the company’s revival. They will see it through that there is a certain amount of upfront payment, then there is a deferred consideration and they will also be an upside and that is by way of some equity interest in the company.

Ashish Chhawchharia, National Head, Restructuring at Grant Thornton India and the resolution professional of Jet Aiways

*****************

Most of the banks are well capitalised, to that extent it offers comfort. HDFC Bank has always been sort of standing out in terms of comparing their own business. Our large core holding is ICICI Bank as there is lot more catch up that we are seeing in last couple of years under the leadership of Mr. Bakhshi. From a risk return perspective we think ICICI Bank will deliver much better than HDFC Bank.

We think housing finance is a very solid space where the rates have come down, demand is about to pick up, we are seeing activity pick up in the real estate, so we own LIC Housing Finance which is a great risk reward according to us if you want to hold from 3-5 years perspective.

Vikas Khemani, Founder of Carnelian Capital Advisors.

*****************

PSUs is an interesting space, but you have to be selective. There is merit in looking at some of the PSUs with very strong and robust businesses. They have very good dividend yields, they have good cash flows, and especially those where there is even some nominal earnings growth is the place that we would like to go. So, yes, there is merit in looking at them. There will be a few storms for the tier 2 players and some of the public sector banks. The top tier banks and NBFCs will hold up quite well. The worst is behind for the residential space. A lot of the listed players incrementally are focusing on the mid segment and the lower segment. That is where some of the growth is coming back because affordability of real estate has never been better.

Sandeep J Shah, Managing Partner of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management

*****************

We have got good feedback from the entire industry, especially the manufacturing industry about the launch of MCX METLDEX. It is cash settled contract, and it accounts for all the base metals which are important in most of the manufacturing activity. So keeping that in view, many hedgers and other traders said that it is an excellent contract and I am sure it will be a successful one.

MCX is aiming for a presence in agri commodities as well. We have applied to SEBI for trading in rubber and potato futures. We are also waiting for the electricity futures regulatory framework to be in place.

PS Reddy, MD & CEO, MCX

*****************

India growth is definitely looking much better as compared to last quarter. If we go by what by IQVIA or AIOCD data is telling us, growth is picking up and month-on-month the volumes are also recovering which means that more patients are walking in, there are more prescriptions being generated.

Companies that have higher exposure to drugs like remdesivir or favipiravir – Cipla for examples sells both, Zydus, Glenmark, I think these are companies that can be expected to do well when it comes to the India market. Cipla and Dr. Reddy’s are also showing strong growth on the back on new launches. On a YoY basis I expect Q2 EBITDA to be better, but it would be lower than Q1. My top picks from the space are Cipla, Lupin, Dr. Reddy’s, and Sun Pharmaceutical.

Nithya Balasubramanian, Director at Sanford Bernstein

*****************

This market till the US elections is going to be absolutely choppy and volatile. You will have melt-ups and melt-downs. There is a lot of opportunity for people who are patient enough to buy but for traders it could probably have another 5-8 percent kind of a move from here.

Prakash Diwan, Market Expert

*****************

We are looking forward to reward our shareholders via a buyback. Cosmo Films will consider a share buyback on October 26. The buyback size is at Rs 91 crore and promoters will participate in the buyback. On business front, the company will launch a polyester film line for an investment of Rs 300 crore.

Ashok Jaipuria, CMD of Cosmo Films

*****************

By September we were running almost at 100 percent of pre-COVID level and H2 we see even better than H2 of the previous year. For this year we intend to reduce our debt by Rs 350 crore to Rs 400 crore. The government has extended the anti-dumping duty on stainless steel.

Tarun Khulbe, Director at Jindal Stainless

*****************

Amazon kicked off its ‘Great Indian Festival Sale’ with a bang, getting biggest ever opening and orders from all over the country. Close to 91 percent of new customers in 48 hours were from tier 2 cities and beyond. So very clearly more and more people are shopping online; we can see that trend. The best thing about first 48 hours was the number of Small and Medium Business (SMB) sellers who were successful. There were a few new launches like OnePlus 8T, Samsung M31 Prime, new products from Maggi, and fashion launches from Biba, Max. All of these launches have done well in the first 48 hours. Category specific, smartphones, large appliances, fashion, grocery, and home and kitchen have done very well.

Manish Tiwary, VP of Amazon India

*****************

Any growth sector in India is a potential investment opportunity for us. Our pipeline is meaningfully large and I would expect the team to be investing this capital at a good pace over the next two-three years.

Venkat Ramaswamy, Vice-Chairman of Edelweiss Group

*****************

Valuations are now supportive for financials to do well over the medium-term. Over the medium-term for two-three years, a good bunch of financials look quite attractive to us. The results yesterday and the management commentary after that has given some impetus to these stocks and if some of this commentary come true over next few quarters, that could provide further impetus to this sector because markets are factoring much higher levels of both restructuring and delinquency over the next three-five quarters. We believe that large private sector banks are the best placed today in the sector.