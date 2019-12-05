Here's what brokerages have to say about Reliance Jio’s tariff hike
Updated : December 05, 2019 02:39 PM IST
The new tariffs range from Rs 199 a month to Rs 2,199 for one year.
CLSA believes that the tariff hike will boost its EBITDA by $1.1-1.3 billion and sees a good chance of further upside to Jio’s profit.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more