Here’s how the Indian markets performed a month before Union Budget in the past 5 years
Updated : January 06, 2020 04:11 PM IST
The S&P BSE Sensex in the month of January in 2015 rallied 6.17 percent while the Nifty50 index jumped 6.47 percent, highest in the last 5 years.
On an intraday basis, the Sensex plunged 726.75 points to 40,737.86 while the Nifty50 slipped 218.70 points to 12,007.95, on Monday.
Since Friday, Sensex and Nifty have slipped nearly 2.18 percent and 2.07 percent respectively.
