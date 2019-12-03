#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Here's how SBI Cards IPO will impact the valuation of its parent SBI

Updated : December 03, 2019 12:01 PM IST

According to a report by Macquarie, the IPO is expected to be around Rs 9,000-9,600 crore in size.
As per Macquarie, in case SBI Cards gets listed at a market cap of Rs 60,000 crore, it could be the most expensive financial services company in India.
