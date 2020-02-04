Associate Partners
Here's how Godrej Industries will benefit in a big way from dividend distribution tax abolition

Updated : February 04, 2020 02:47 PM IST

According to the union budget proposal, the dividend henceforth will be taxed in the hands of the person receiving the dividend as per the normal tax rates.
With accumulated losses and unabsorbed depreciation of earlier years, the brokerage does not expect any tax to be paid over FY21-22.
GIL will also get tax exemption for the dividends distributed to its shareholders.
