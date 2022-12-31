homemarket Newsstocks News

Here’s how big Indian conglomerates performed in 2022

market | IST

Here’s how big Indian conglomerates performed in 2022

By Nimesh Shah  |  Dec 31, 2022 7:15 PM IST (Published)
Mini

2022’s volatility may have weighed on the indices but many of India’s conglomerates have managed to shrug off the headwinds. The biggest contributor in terms of market cap gains has been the Adani Group with 78 percent market cap gains. The biggest contributor in terms of market cap gains has been the Adani Group, followed by TVS Group and Murugappa Group.

2022’s volatility may have weighed on the indices but many of India’s conglomerates have managed to shrug off the headwinds.

Recommended Articles

View All

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

IST2 Min(s) Read

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

IST4 Min(s) Read


The biggest contributor in terms of market cap gains has been the Adani Group with 78 percent market cap gains. The Adani Group is followed by TVS Group with 32 percent market cap gains and Murugappa Group with 30 percent gain. Meanwhile HDFC Group and Reliance Industries had market cap gains of 8 and 7 percent respectively.
On the flip side, Ramco Group, Godrej Group and Tata Group lost market cap by 30 percent, 17 percent and 8 percent respectively.
Also Read: Flashback 2022: An eventful year for the market
For the Adani Group, the biggest contributors were Adani Enterprises and Adani Gas, while HDFC Bank was the biggest contributor for the HDFC Group.
Among the losers, TCS and Tata Motors were the biggest drags for the Tata Group, while Godrej Properties and Godrej Consumer were the biggest drags for the Godrej Group.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags