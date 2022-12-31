Here’s how big Indian conglomerates performed in 2022

2022’s volatility may have weighed on the indices but many of India’s conglomerates have managed to shrug off the headwinds.

The biggest contributor in terms of market cap gains has been the Adani Group with 78 percent market cap gains. The Adani Group is followed by TVS Group with 32 percent market cap gains and Murugappa Group with 30 percent gain. Meanwhile HDFC Group and Reliance Industries had market cap gains of 8 and 7 percent respectively.

On the flip side, Ramco Group, Godrej Group and Tata Group lost market cap by 30 percent, 17 percent and 8 percent respectively.

For the Adani Group, the biggest contributors were Adani Enterprises and Adani Gas, while HDFC Bank was the biggest contributor for the HDFC Group.

Among the losers, TCS and Tata Motors were the biggest drags for the Tata Group, while Godrej Properties and Godrej Consumer were the biggest drags for the Godrej Group.