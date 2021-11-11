Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Nov 11

SGX Nifty50 futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, were trading 0.3 percent lower at 17,963 as of 7:27 am.

Indian equities are likely to take cues from the negative trend in Asian markets on Thursday. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade today:

Tata Steel, NMDC, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balkrishna Industries, Birla Tyres, Brigade Enterprises, EaseMyTrip, Endurance Technologies, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Aeronautics, Matrimony.com and RITES |

These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.

Zomato | The company reported a loss of Rs 434.9 crore in Q2 FY22 against a loss of Rs 229.8 crore in Q2 FY21, while revenue increased sharply to Rs 1,024.2 crore from Rs 426 crore YoY.

Pidilite Industries | The company's Q2 profit and revenue of Rs 374.6 crore and Rs 2,626.3 crore respectively, were higher than expectations.

Metropolis Healthcare | The company's net profit of Rs 58.4 crore and revenue of Rs 302.6 crore came in slightly below estimates.

MOIL | The company's net profit and revenue were well above Street's expectations.

Yes Bank | Moody's upgraded Yes Bank's rating to B2 from B3 and changed outlook to 'positive'.

Berger Paints | The paint maker's profit came in at Rs 219.2 crore and revenue stood at Rs 2,225 crore for Q2 FY22. On both fronts, Berger Paints beat estimates.

Oil India | The company's profit of Rs 1,454.3 crore for Q2 FY22 surpassed estimates and revenue of Rs 7,254 crore also exceeded expectations.

DLF | The company will add 2.3 million square feet to its existing 4.2 million square feet of retail portfolio with six new properties as part of its expansion plans.

Maruti Suzuki | The company has announced that it is joining the electric vehicle (EV) race. The company plans to launch its first EV by 2025.