Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on September 14

The Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to open higher Tuesday as the trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India amid mixed global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Ami Organics, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

: The shares of Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will make their debut on the exchanges today.

2. ZEEL: Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien have resigned from the position of Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors of the firm with immediate effect. Its largest shareholders, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC have called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) seeking removal of Punit Goenka, Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien as Directors of the firm.

3. Infosys: The company has bought back over 5.58 crore equity shares as part of its about Rs 9,200 crore buyback offer. The shares were bought back at a volume weighted average price of Rs 1,648.53 per equity share.

4. Wipro: The company has partnered with Tennessee-based First Horizon Bank (FHN) to provide services to VirtualBank, an established digital bank.

5. Ceat: The company has signed a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Agreement with Harshvardhan Ravi Goenka and Yellowstone Clean Energy LLP, for making an investment of upto Rs 60 lakh, in one or more tranches in Cleanwin Energy Five LLP, on such terms and conditions as prescribed therein to acquire 26 percent of the capital of the LLP.

6. KNR Constructions: The company received a Letter of Acceptance for Hyderabad Growth Corridor (HGCL) worth Rs 312.79 crore which is to be completed within a period of 15 months from the date of signing of the agreement.

7. Dilip Buildcon: The company’s subsidiary Bangalore Malur Highways has received the letter of the appointed date from the National Highways Authority of India and had declared the appointed date w.e.f. September 15.

8. Gujarat State Petronet: Pankaj Kumar has been appointed as the Chairman & MD of the company w.e.f September 8, 2021.

9. Redington (India): The company’s step down subsidiary Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. Turkey will acquire a 100 percent stake of Brightstar Telekomünikasyon Dagitim Ltd. Sti, for $35 million.

10. DCM Shriram: The company will acquire a balance 50 percent stake of joint venture Shriram Axiall (SAPL) from Axiall LLC USA.