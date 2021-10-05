Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on October 5

SGX Nifty50 futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, fell 0.8 percent to 17577.50 early morning on Tuesday. This hinted at a gap-down opening for Indian market.

A global sell-off is likely to result in a negative start for the Indian equities. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for trade on Tuesday:

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services |

In September 2021, the company’s total disbursement grew about 23 percent on-year, while during Q2 FY22, its total disbursement saw a 60 percent on-year surge over Q2 FY21. Meanwhile, the collection efficiency was reported at 100 percent for September 2021 and a further improvement over levels of 95 percent and 97 percent in July and August, respectively.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company | Key shareholder, Axa SA, will sell 3.57 percent of its stake in the company via block deal at an indicative price of Rs 1,497 to Rs 1,576 per share. The deal size is estimated to value around Rs 2,620 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company has entered into an agreement with Tata Steel in connection with the implementation of infrastructure projects.

Bharti Airtel | The company's Rs 21,000-crore rights issue will open on October 5 and close on October 21. September 28 is set as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who shall be eligible to receive the rights entitlement in the issue.

HFCL | The company has bagged an order of about Rs 287.96 crore from RailTel Corporation of India Ltd for setting up of secured optical packet switched network for Defense Forces.

Oil companies | With the OPEC+ agreeing to maintain its schedule of gradual monthly production increases, crude oil prices hit multi-year highs. Brent crude oil crossed $81 a barrel reacting to the development.

Adani Green Energy | The company has completed the acquisition of solar power producer SB Energy India for an enterprise value of $3.5 billion.

PVR | The company has reportedly tied up with Nodwin Gaming to stream gaming tournaments in its theatres.

Srei Infrastructure Finance | The Reserve Bank of India has superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd & Srei Equipment Finance Ltd and has appointed an administrator.

Gufic Biosciences | The company’s board has approved the proposal to increase capital expenditure to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Out of which, around Rs 180 crore is proposed to be utilised for setting up of the company's new manufacturing unit and the balance Rs 20 crore will be used to set up the Research & Development facility, both in Indore.