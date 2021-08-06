Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 6

The Indian equity market is likely to open flat Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy outcome.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Banks

: The banking stocks will be in focus ahead of the RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy announcement.

2. Reliance Industries: The company’s subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL) has invested Rs 20 crore in Neolync Solutions Pvt Ltd. Another Rs 40 crore worth of investment is expected to be completed by March 2023 following the completion of agreed milestones, the company said.

3. Maruti Suzuki India: The company's total production in July increased by 58.5 percent on a yearly basis to 170,719 units.

4. Cipla: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit rose 23.7 percent to Rs 714.72 crore from Rs 577.91 crore, revenue increased 26.6 percent to Rs 5,504.35 crore from Rs 4,346.16 crore, YoY.

5. Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company reported a 3.3 percent rise in Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 282 crore from Rs 273 crore and net interest income (NII) growth of 4.7 percent at Rs 765 crore from Rs 731 crore, YoY.

6. PVR: The company has opened four screens in Director’s Cut at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Haryana.

7. Gujarat Gas: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 36.1 percent to Rs 476.2 crore from Rs 350 crore, while revenue fell 12.2 percent to Rs 3,011 crore from Rs 3,429 crore, QoQ. Total gas sales volume for the quarter was at 10.01 mmscmd as

8. Adani Power: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 278.22 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 682.46 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 6,568.86 crore from Rs 5,203.83 crore, YoY.

9. Aditya Birla Capital: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped 52 percent to Rs 302 crore from Rs 198 crore and revenue rose to Rs 4,632 crore versus Rs 4,292 crore, YoY.

10. Tata Chemicals: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit spiked to Rs 342.1 crore from Rs 74.1 crore and revenue increased 26.8 percent to Rs 2,977.2 crore from Rs 2,348.2 crore, YoY.

(Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)