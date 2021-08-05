Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 5

The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat with a positive Thursday amid a muted trend in the Asian peers.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Reliance Industries

: The company is doubling its PET recycling capacity by setting up a recycled polyester staple fiber (PSF) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

2. Vodafone Idea: Kumar Mangalam Birla has stepped down as non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the board. Himanshu Kapania is appointed as non-executive chairman of the board, and Sushil Agarwal, a nominee of Aditya Birla Group, is appointed as additional director.

3. Titan Company: The company reported a profit of Rs 61 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 270 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose 74.5 percent to Rs 3,249 crore from Rs 1,862 crore, YoY.

4. HPCL: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell 40.5 percent to Rs 1,795 crore from Rs 3,018 crore, revenue declined 3.2 percent to Rs 72,443.4 crore from Rs 74,843.4 crore, QoQ. Gross refining margin was at $3.31/bbl.

5. SBI Life Insurance: Carlyle will sell the remaining 1.9 percent stake in the company via a block deal at a price band of Rs 1,130-1,136.85 per share.

6. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company will sell its US and Canada territory rights for ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution) 25 mg/ml, to BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Dr Reddy’s will receive $6 million upfront upon closing followed by $9 million one year from closing. Further, Dr Reddy’s is eligible to receive event based, sales based milestones and quarterly earn-out payments.

7. Zomato: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Zomato Payments Pvt Ltd, to carry on the business of providing payment aggregator and payment gateway services.

8. PNB Housing Finance: Competition Commission has approved the proposed investments by Carlyle Group and other investors in PNB Housing Finance.

9. Adani Total Gas: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 138 crore from Rs 46 crore, YoY, while sales volumes doubled to 140 million metric standard cubic meters (mmscm).

10. Tata Communications: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 15 percent to Rs 296.11 crore from Rs 257.8 crore, while revenue fell 7 percent to Rs 4,103 crore from Rs 4,403 crore, YoY.

(Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)