Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 11

The Indian market is likely to open flat Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Lupin

: The company’s consolidated net profit in Q1FY22 rose to Rs 542.46 crore from Rs 106.9 crore, while revenue increased 21 percent to Rs 4,270.19 crore from Rs 3,527.6 crore, YoY.

2. Power Grid Corporation: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 5,998.3 crore from Rs 2,048.4 crore and revenue rose 8 percent to Rs 10,216.5 crore from Rs 9,457.4 crore, YoY.

3. Zomato: The company’s net loss in Q1FY22 widened to Rs 356.2 crore from Rs 99.8 crore, YoY. Net loss in the quarter ended March 2021 was Rs 130.8 crore. Revenue jumped to Rs 844.4 crore from Rs 266 crore, YoY.

4. Yes Bank: The bank has appointed Mahesh Ramamoorthy as Chief Information Officer.

5. GMR Infrastructure: The company’s board will meet on August 13 to consider raising funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranches via the issue of securities including a QIP and/or Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds.

6. Siemens: The company’s standalone net profit in the June quarter saw a multifold jump to Rs 162 crore from Rs 10 crore, YoY. Revenue from continuing operations rose to Rs 2,658 crore from Rs 1,149 crore, YoY. New orders from continuing operations stood at Rs 4,341 crore against Rs 1,767 crore a year ago.

7. RattanIndia Enterprises: The company has ventured into the fast-growing drone industry, and will make a strategic investment in the US-based urban drone logistics platform Matternet.

8. Trent: The company posted Q1FY22 consolidated net loss at Rs 138.29 crore versus a loss of Rs 184.04 crore, while consolidated revenue rose 98 percent to Rs 491.9 crore from Rs 248.4 crore, YoY. The company’s board approved the re-appointment of P Venkatesalu as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer for a term of three years with effect from October 6, 2021.

9. Galaxy Surfactants: The company reported a 36 percent YoY jump in Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 76.8 crore and revenue growth of 36.7 percent YoY at Rs 830.9 crore.

10. Insecticides India: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit rose 43.5 percent to Rs 34.96 crore from Rs 24.36 crore and revenue increased 14.3 percent to Rs 468.26 crore from Rs 409.59 crore, YoY.