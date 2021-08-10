Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 10

The Indian equity market is likely to open flat Tuesday following a mixed trend in global peers.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Reliance Industries

: The company’s subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) along with strategic investors Paulson & Co. Inc. and Bill Gates, and a few other investors, has announced an investment of $144 million in Ambri Inc, a US-based energy storage company. RNESL will invest $50 million to acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri.

2. Shree Cement: The company’s Q1FY22 standalone net profit rose 78.5 percent to Rs 661.6 crore from 370.8 crore, revenue increased 47.9 percent to Rs 3,449.5 crore from Rs 2,332.4 crore, YoY.

3. Indian Bank: The bank said that Non Performing Accounts of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company and IL&FS Transportation Networks with a total outstanding balance of Rs 292 crore have been declared as fraud.

4. Indian Hotels: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 301.58 crore from Rs 312.60 crore, YoY. Revenue jumped to Rs 370.30 crore from Rs 175.34 crore, YoY.

5. Gujarat State Petronet: The company’s Q1FY22 standalone rose 13 percent to Rs 232 crore from Rs 206 crore and revenue increased 13 percent to Rs 527 crore from Rs 465 crore, QoQ. Transmission volumes rose to 36.79 mmscmd from 33.84 mmscmd, QoQ.

6. Bombay Dyeing: The company’s net loss in Q1FY22 narrowed to Rs 107.9 crore from Rs 129.1 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 380.8 crore from Rs 91.2 crore, YoY.

7. Motilal Oswal Financial Services: ICRA upgraded the credit rating on long term debt instruments of subsidiary Motilal Oswal Home Finance to ‘AA-/Stable’ from ‘A+/Stable’.

8. Texmo Pipes and Products: The company has received orders from multiple contractors of HDPE Pipes worth Rs 121.59 crore to be executed within 6-7 months.

9. Gati Ltd: The company has appointed Pirojshaw Sarkari as its CEO.

10. Tata Investment Corporation: The company’s consolidated profit in Q1FY22 jumped to Rs 53.89 crore from Rs 18.40 crore and revenue rose to Rs 61.90 crore from Rs 30.90 crore, YoY.

(Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)