Here's a list of stocks that will likely surge after Budget 2020

Updated : February 01, 2020 07:41 PM IST

The Indian equity benchmark indices on Saturday closed with a massive selloff after market participants showed disappointment with the budget tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Despite the bloodbath at Dalal Street, there were few reforms that aided stock performance and helped them to gather gains.
Shares of Shakti Pumps, IDBI Bank, Waterbase, Suven Life Sciences surged up to 20 percent in-trade after the government announced reforms to push agricultural activity.
